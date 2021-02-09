GANT: DuBois Man Pleads Guilty to Homicide by Vehicle While DUI

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A DuBois man accused of striking a couple on a motorcycle pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence during plea and sentencing court Monday.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

Paul Jacob Lenze, 22, was driving a vehicle following the couple on State Park Road in Pine Township on July 10 when they slowed for a turn onto Anderson Creek Road.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Lenze failed to slow down and struck the cycle on the right side.

The vehicle then traveled over the cycle, exited the western side of the roadway, and traveled off the road until it hit a tree.

The female victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the male victim and Lenze were taken for treatment.

A search warrant was obtained for the hospital to provide a sample of Lenze’s blood, which tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, Diazepam, Nordiazepam and THC or marijuana, according to the report.

Prior to sentencing, the injured victim addressed the court saying his life changed that day and he is trying figure out what to do next.

His daughter spoke explaining how the accident was a “defining moment in my life” because in addition to her father being seriously injured, she lost her mother that day. And it is a loss “I will feel forever.”

His son repeated that this was something that “changed us forever.”

The victim’s attorney, Jeff DuBois told the judge that his client suffered a broken collar bone and hip. After he was in the hospital, he had to have rehabilitation services that were quite extensive.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers noted the injuries the victim suffered were prolonged and because of the death, he felt the judge should sentence Lenze in the aggregated range.

Defense attorney Steven Johnston commented that Lenze is accepting responsibility and should get some credit for not putting the family through a trial.

He stated that the guidelines take the circumstances into account for these specific crimes. Johnston asked for Lenze to receive an appropriate sentence.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman commented that these cases are difficult.

He read from the victim impact statement that said there was “no period of time” in jail that would be enough for their loss.

When Lenze addressed the court, he said he has had a lot of time during his incarceration to think about his actions. He noted the events “are irreversible” and said he wanted the family to know how sorry he is.

Ammerman sentenced him to three to six years in state prison for homicide by vehicle while DUI and a consecutive period of two to four years for aggravated assault while DUI.

He noted that he sentenced Lenze in the top of the standard range for one crime and at the bottom of the aggregated range for another, as a compromise.

