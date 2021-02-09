Helen Patricia (Pat) Combs, 97, of Oil City, PA, died at 6:35 A.M. Monday Feb. 8, 2021, at her home.

Born Nov. 8, 1923, in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence J. & Elizabeth M. Linehan Daugherty.

Pat graduated from Oil City High School and the Oil City Business School.

She was married in St. Stephen’s Rectory by Msgr. Kelly in November of 1945 to Jonathan Elmer Combs Jr. and he preceded her in death on June 14, 1974.

Pat was employed for many years as a proofreader for Venango Newspapers.

Mrs. Combs attended St. Stephens Church, part of St. Joseph Parish, and was also a member of the Rosary Society, had worked in the School cafeteria and had belonged to several card clubs.

Pat had been a long time volunteer at the Welcome desk at UPMC-N/W in Seneca and had accumulated more than 5,000 volunteer hours there.

She is survived by 5 children, Jonathan Eugene Combs & his wife Ruby, Joseph Frederick Combs, Patricia Marie Baker & her husband Dick, Judith Louise Combs & James Mohnkern, and James Paul Combs; a daughter in law, Annamarie Combs; and the following grandchildren, Todd & Gina Combs and their daughter Ashley; Jeannie Jenkins & her husband Tim; Rebecca Tweet & her husband Devon and their children Jackson & Larkin; Jessie Combs; Amanda Hines and her children Rene Combs and Megan Hines; Lindsey Fenstermaker & her husband Jonah and their kids EmmaJean and Lexi Jo; Emily Tucker & her husband Ray and their children Alicia, Ashley, Julie; Billy McDevitt & his wife Heather and their children Zachary & Alex; Katie Morrow & her husband Boyd and their children Connor, Emma Lynn and Easton; Brynne Thompson & her husband Scott and their children Olivia and Gavin; Danny Flaherty & his wife Ashley and their children Milo, Maggie and Eva; Hanna Staub; and Danielle Combs and her son Wyatt.

She is also survived by two sisters, Nancy Marchini & her husband Mike, and Sally Lineman & her husband Dick; and two sisters-in-law, Florence Daugherty and Margaret Daugherty.

She is also survived by her special caretaker, Judy Garisch.

She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Edward Combs; two sisters, Mary Loretta Mansfield and Marjory Malinowski and by three brothers, Lawrence Daugherty, Daniel Daugherty, and Joseph Daugherty.

Friends will be received from 11:00A.M.-1:00 P.M. Thursday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:30 P.M. Thursday in St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. John Miller presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Oil City Library 2 Central Ave. Oil City, PA, 16301.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

