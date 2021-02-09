 

John T. Coleman

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-7nGYdBCMQjJohn T. Coleman, 72, of Parker, Pa., passed away suddenly of natural causes at his residence on the evening of Saturday, February 3, 2021.

He was born in Parker City on April 25, 1948. He was the son of the late John E. and Phyllis Texter Coleman.

Following graduation from Fairview Twp. Karns City High School, he enlisted in the USAF. Following his service, he began employment at Pullman Standard of Butler until the plant closed. He then worked at Penreco, where he retired as a safety supervisor.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and motorcycle riding. His adventures led him to cover much of the United States. He was a member of the Allegheny Canby Lodge #521 Free and Accepted Masons. He was Methodist by Faith.

John is survived by his wife Catherine “Kitty” Moniot Coleman. A son Tim (Rochelle) Coleman of Chicora. Two Step-Sons: Scott (Kelli) Madey of NC.; Jason (Virginia) Madey, two grandchildren Morgan and Mason of VA. A sister: Mrs. Larry (Peggy Jo) Karns of VA., as well as his nephews Scott and Joel.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in John’s honor to the New Castle Scottish Rite Cathedral Foundation. 110 E. Lincoln Ave. New Castle, PA 16101.

Per John and the family’s wishes, all arrangements are private.

Condolences may be sent/viewed at buzardfuneralhomes.com.


