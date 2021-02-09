Local Man Escapes Injury After Vehicle Slams into Embankment in Parker

PARKER, Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man escaped injury after his vehicle slammed into an embankment Parker.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:29 p.m. on February 5, on Kittanning Pike just west of Division Road in Parker, Armstrong County.

Police say 41-year-old Dustin S. Robinson, of Rimersburg, was operating a 2019 Kia Optima, traveling east on Kittanning Pike when his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment. It then slid back onto the road and came to a final rest partially in the eastbound lane of travel facing south.

Robinson was using a seat belt and was not injured.

He was cited for a speed violation.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.