Log Cabin Restaurant Fire Remains Under Investigation

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Officials say the fire that occurred on Sunday night at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca remains under investigation.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the fire at the Log Cabin Restaurant was reported around 10:53 p.m. on Sunday, February 7.

Captain J.D. Harbison, of Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, told exploreClarion.com that the origin and cause of the fire are currently under investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

According to Harbinson, the business was already closed up for the day, and no one was inside when the fire occurred.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they were met by heavy smoke showing from the building and from the roof. They then made entry to the structure and located and extinguished the bulk of the fire quickly, Harbison indicated, but then had to chase down hot spots and extensions of the main fire.

“We spent most of our time there looking for hotspots and extensions. In a large building like that, it takes some time to make sure everything is fully extinguished so it (the fire) doesn’t come back on you,” Harbison explained.

While crews remained at the scene until nearly 2:30 a.m., Harbison said everything generally went smoothly, and no injuries were reported.

He also noted Seneca Volunteer Fire Department appreciated the aid of the many other departments who assisted at the scene.

Along with Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, Oil City Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department also took part fighting the blaze.

According to Harbison, the business sustained heavy damage to the kitchen, as well as heavy smoke and water damage to the dining area.

