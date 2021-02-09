Mona Rita Guth, 90, of Fryburg, PA, passed away on January 29, 2021, in Redding, CA, at her daughters home, after complications from heart failure.

Born on February 26, 1930, in Fryburg, PA, she was the daughter of Francis and Genevieve Schupp.

Mrs. Guth was a 1947 graduate from Shippenvile High school.

She was married in St. Michaels Church, Fryburg, PA, in June 1951 to Gerald Guth.

Mrs. Guth was a lifelong member of St. Michaels Church in Fryburg; she served the church through her artistic talents, most recent being the re-painting of the statuary in St. Michaels.

She worked for many years at Bob Maryman Studio in Clarion and together with her husband for Atlantic Richfield Co, in Franklin. They both drove School bus for the North Clarion county schools.

Mrs. Guth loved gardening and was a local artist in the Clarion area.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane and her husband, Dr. Rene Williams of Redding, CA; as well as three grandchildren, Eric and wife, Loryn Williams of Redding CA; Ian and wife, Sarah of Sacramento, CA; Rachel Williams of Del Ray Beach, Florida; and 1 great grandson, Carter Williams of Sacramento, CA.

Mrs. Guth’s husband, Gerald Guth preceded her in death Sept 29, 2001.

Mass of a Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am at St Michaels Church in Fryburg on Feb 12, 2021, with Rev. DG Davis III presiding. A gathering of family and friends will be held for 1 hour in the back of the church before funeral mass at 11 am.

Donations may be given to St. Michaels or sent to St. Jude’s Children’s hospital in memory of Mrs. Guth.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.