Nancy E. (McCleery) Miller

Nancy E. Miller, 73, of Mt. Pleasant Road, Penfield, PA, died February 7, 2021 at Penn Highlands-DuBois, after a lengthy illness.

A daughter of the late Reverend John B. and Erla (Moore) McCleery, she was born on March 16, 1947 in Oil City, PA. In 1966 she married Reverend David Miller, who survives at home.

Along with her husband, Nancy is survived by: two sons, David Miller of Bridgeville, PA and John (Barbara) Miller of Hermitage, PA; five grandchildren; two brothers, Robert McCleery of Delaware, OH and John McCleery of Wynantskill, NY; and three sisters, Dorcas Barr of Clearfield, PA, Eunice Patton of North East, PA, and Erla Jean Sanden of Wattsburg, PA.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by: a sister, Judith Lunney.

Nancy worked as a Registered Nurse for many years in various Hospitals and Nursing Homes and was also an International Representative for the Parish Nursing Board of the Free Methodist Church. She served as Congregational Accompanist in the Penfield Free Methodist Church and served as Pastoral Assistant, with her Husband, in Penfield, Galeton, Tionesta, Newmansville, North East, Gardner Hill and Erie.

She was an organizer for the Community Vacation Bible School at the Penfield Grange Hall, enjoyed giving free piano lessons and writing Sunday School lessons for individuals not associated with a Church. She identified herself as a Messianic Jew and served as a volunteer at the Kibbutz Revivim in the Negev Desert, Southern Israel.

There will be no public visitation.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

The family suggests memorials to the Penfield Volunteer Fire Company (PO BOX 53, Penfield, PA 15849), the Bennetts Valley Ambulance (PO BOX 48, Penfield, PA 15849), or Jews for Jesus (60 Haight St., San Francisco, CA 94102) and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.

