Sandra “Sandy” Sharp, a long time resident of Oil City and Rocky Grove went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 5, 2021, after suffering, without complaint, for several years with congestive heart failure.

Sandy was born December 17, 1941, in Oil City, the beloved daughter of Chuck and Tillie Fleischman.

She graduated from Oil City High School in 1959. She spent many years working as a wife and mother. When her children had grown, she worked helping others at Community Services of Venango County.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Chuck and Tillie Fleischman; her brother, Don Fleischman; her daughter, Brenda Sharp; her son, Chuck Sharp; and her granddaughter, Lexi Sharp.

Sandy is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Norm Sharp; her son, Rick Sharp; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Sharp; her cousin, Gloria Aughenbaugh; her niece, Gayle Oxenham; and her grandchildren: Brenna McCartney, Adam and Kylie Sharp.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family asks that any donations be made to either The Venango County Humane Society or to Good Hope Lutheran Church of Oil City.

Sandy enjoyed her family and family gatherings. She spent a great deal of time walking by the Alleghany River and was active at the Good hope Lutheran Church. Sandy asks that you remember her as the fun-loving, telling it like it is, hard working person she chose to be.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

