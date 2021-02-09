Scenic Rivers YMCA Offers Membership Promotions in February

CLARION, Pa. – The Scenic Rivers YMCA, which operates the Oil City YMCA and Clarion County YMCA, is offering a great deal for former and new members in February.

No Activation Fee in February

The YMCA is offering to waive the activation fee for members who canceled their membership during the pandemic. Those who were members anytime in 2020 can re-join in February with no fees.

“It’s our way of welcoming back our members, without any fees,” said Scenic Rivers Marketing and Membership Director Michelle Murray.

“Most people are ready to return now,” said Murray who has seen a steady increase in traffic at both branches since the beginning of January. “We wanted to provide an easy way for our dedicated members to pick up where they left off.”

“Many people have expressed how grateful they are to be back to the YMCA and they want to get back to the healthy lifestyle they enjoyed prior to the pandemic. We are ready to help,” said Murray.

50% Off for New Members

New members can also take advantage of a great offer. The YMCA is offering 50% off the new member activation fee at the time of joining. This offer will be available through February 28, 2021.

To take advantage of the offer, stop by the YMCA membership desk. To learn more about prices and membership plans, visit the Oil City YMCA at www.oilcityymca.org/membership-rates or the Clarion County YMCA at www.clarioncountyymca.org/membership-rates.

Free Memberships for Seniors

Senior members with insurance coverage may be eligible for a free membership through Renew Active by United Healthcare, SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit or Active and Fit programs. The YMCA can check insurance eligibility over the phone or in-person at the Membership Desk. Those who qualify get a full-facility access membership, plus free programs.

Free Memberships for Youth and Families through Aetna Better Health Insurance

Youth and families with Aetna Better Health Insurance may be eligible for a free membership through their insurance plan. Eligibility can be established at the YMCA Member Service Desk or by calling Marli Harp at 814-764-3400 in Clarion or Lisa Roess at 814-677-3000 in Oil City. This program pays for a full year of membership through insurance. It can be renewed yearly.

Free Membership 7th Graders

The Scenic Rivers YMCA offers all 7th graders a free membership to the YMCA. This program is part of the 7th Grade Initiative to introduce healthy activities to teens at an impressionable time in their lives. The YMCA will grant a free membership for any child in 7th grade at any local school with proof of grade level. Youth who are homeschooled are also eligible. The membership will last for the entire 7th-grade year until the student is promoted to 8th grade. 7th graders can stop at the Membership Desk to activate the membership.

Financial Assistance

No one will be denied participation due to financial reasons. Scholarships are available by contacting the YMCA for the confidential process.

Processing of the Financial Assistance application takes 2-3 weeks. Once the application is processed, the YMCA will prorate the first month’s payment according to your award.

A printable Scholarship Application is available HERE.

For More Information

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are Monday through Friday 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturdays from

7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Sundays from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

(Article submitted by Michelle Murray, Marketing & Membership Director, Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman)

Oil City YMCA and exploreClarion.com and exploreVenango.com have partnered to provide the community with YMCA News. This is an exclusive article only found on exploreClarion.com and exploreVenango.com.

