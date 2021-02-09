School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, February 9, 2021
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
UPDATED: 7:02 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021
CLOSED:
Butler Catholic School – CLOSED
Indiana Co. Head Start – CLOSED
New Story-Indiana – CLOSED
CLOSED – REMOTE LEARNING:
Armstrong School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
Butler Area School District – Remote Learning
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – Remote Instruction
Clearfield Head Start, Classes 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 56 – Remote Learning
DuBois Head Start, Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29,38 – Remote Learning
His Kids Christian School – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
Karns City Area School District – Remote Learning
Lenape Tech – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
North Catholic High School – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy, Butler County – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
TWO-HOUR DELAY:
Brockway Area School District – Two-hour delay
Brookville Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clearfield Alliance Christian School – Two-hour delay, No Breakfast
Clearfield Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Two-hour delay
Curwensville Area School District – Two-hour delay
DuBois Area School District – Two-hour delay
DuBois Christian Schools – Two-hour delay
Jeff Tech – Two-hour delay
Moniteau School District – Two-hour delay
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School – Two-hour delay
New Story-DuBois – Two-hour delay
Punxsutawney Area School District – Two-hour delay
Punxsutawney Christian School – Two-hour delay
Slippery Rock Area School District – Two-hour delay
West Branch Area School District – Two-hour delay
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
