 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Tuesday, February 9, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

school-closing-and-delays-bam_1486156375107_5784708_ver1.0_640_360A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, February 9, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 7:02 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

CLOSED:

Butler Catholic School – CLOSED

Indiana Area School District – CLOSED
Indiana Co. Head Start – CLOSED
New Story-Indiana – CLOSED

CLOSED – REMOTE LEARNING:

Armstrong School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
Butler Area School District – Remote Learning
Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – Remote Instruction
Clearfield Head Start, Classes 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 56 – Remote Learning
DuBois Head Start, Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29,38 – Remote Learning
His Kids Christian School – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
Karns City Area School District – Remote Learning
Lenape Tech – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
North Catholic High School – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day
St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy, Butler County – CLOSED – Remote Instruction

TWO-HOUR DELAY:

Brockway Area School District – Two-hour delay
Brookville Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clearfield Alliance Christian School – Two-hour delay, No Breakfast
Clearfield Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Two-hour delay
Curwensville Area School District – Two-hour delay
DuBois Area School District – Two-hour delay
DuBois Christian Schools – Two-hour delay
Jeff Tech – Two-hour delay
Moniteau School District – Two-hour delay
New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School – Two-hour delay
New Story-DuBois – Two-hour delay
Punxsutawney Area School District – Two-hour delay
Punxsutawney Christian School – Two-hour delay
Slippery Rock Area School District – Two-hour delay
West Branch Area School District – Two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

3448923


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.