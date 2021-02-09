School Closings and Delays for Tuesday, February 9, 2021

A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, February 9, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.

UPDATED: 7:02 a.m. on Tuesday, February 9, 2021

CLOSED:

Butler Catholic School – CLOSED



Indiana Area School District – CLOSEDIndiana Co. Head Start – CLOSEDNew Story-Indiana – CLOSED

CLOSED – REMOTE LEARNING:

Armstrong School District – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day

Butler Area School District – Remote Learning

Butler County Area Vo-Tech School – Remote Instruction

Clearfield Head Start, Classes 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 56 – Remote Learning

DuBois Head Start, Classes 14,15,16,25,26,27,29,38 – Remote Learning

His Kids Christian School – CLOSED – Remote Instruction

Karns City Area School District – Remote Learning

Lenape Tech – CLOSED – Remote Instruction

North Catholic High School – CLOSED – Flexible Instruction Day

St. Stephen’s Lutheran Academy, Butler County – CLOSED – Remote Instruction

TWO-HOUR DELAY:

Brockway Area School District – Two-hour delay

Brookville Area School District – Two-hour delay

Clearfield Alliance Christian School – Two-hour delay, No Breakfast

Clearfield Area School District – Two-hour delay

Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Two-hour delay

Curwensville Area School District – Two-hour delay

DuBois Area School District – Two-hour delay

DuBois Christian Schools – Two-hour delay

Jeff Tech – Two-hour delay

Moniteau School District – Two-hour delay

New Bethlehem Wesleyan Methodist School – Two-hour delay

New Story-DuBois – Two-hour delay

Punxsutawney Area School District – Two-hour delay

Punxsutawney Christian School – Two-hour delay

Slippery Rock Area School District – Two-hour delay

West Branch Area School District – Two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar





Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.



Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.