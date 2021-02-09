State Police Calls: DUI Crash, Harassment, Criminal Mischief Incidents

CLARION/VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

DUI Crash in Porter Township

Clarion-based State Police investigated a DUI crash involving a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta that occurred around 10:29 p.m. on January 28, at a location on State Route 66, in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say the driver, identified as a known 22-year-old Distant man, was subsequently found to be under the influence of alcohol and was arrested for DUI.

Harassment in Richland Township

Clarion-based State Police say three known individuals entered into a verbal argument that turned physical and involved pushing and shoving each other at a location on Master Road in Richland Township, Clarion County, around 12:34 p.m. on February 2.

Criminal Mischief in Clarion Borough

Around 7:30 p.m. on February 4, Clarion-based State Police investigated a criminal mischief incident that occurred at a location on Main Street in Clarion Borough and involved a 2015 Ford Focus.

The victim is a 22-year-old female from Strattanville.

Police say a known 22-year-old Strattanville man was subsequently cited for criminal mischief through District Court 18-3-01.

Criminal Mischief in Richland Township

Franklin-based State Police say around 1:30 a.m. on February 7, an unknown individual(s) arrived at a location on Rickland Nickleville Road in Richland Township, Venango County, and ran over three separate bushes with a side-by-side before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the damage to the rhododendron bushes, which belong to a known 49-year-old male victim from Emlenton, is estimated at $50.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Franklin-based State Police at 814-676-6596.

