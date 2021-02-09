Tale of ‘Shoeless’ North Clarion Assistant Basketball Coach Goes Viral



FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – The story of a North Clarion assistant coach giving his shoes to a player first published by exploreClarion.com has gone viral.

KDKA told the story of Assistant Coach Mike Brown finding his shoes during a game so they could continue playing. Anchor Meghan Schiller also conducted an on-air interview with Coach Brown.

Many of his former players and friends took to social media to praise his actions and commitment to players.

The KDKA video from YouTube follows:

A link to the original story is at

North Clarion: It’s Got to Be the Shoes.

