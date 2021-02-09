Two Local Men Face Charges Following Domestic Dispute in East Brady Borough

EAST BRADY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against two local men following a dispute at a residence in East Brady Borough.

Court documents indicate the New Bethlehem Borough Police filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Hunter Edward Minich, of New Bethlehem, and 23-year-old Brandon Smith, of East Brady.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:15 p.m. on February 1, New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a residence in East Brady Borough for a report of a physical domestic dispute.

According to the complaint, police first spoke to Hunter Minich, who reported that the incident began earlier in the day when Brandon Smith grabbed him by his left arm, twisted it, and shoved him into the wall.

Minich had a red mark on his left shoulder, as well as red marks on his left and right hands, cuts on his fingers, and a red mark on his right cheek, the complaint notes.

Police then spoke to Smith, who reported he was leaving the residence to attempt to defuse the situation when Minich jumped through the window of his vehicle and grabbed at his face, resulting in scratch marks on his face and lacerations below his left eye and near his right eye. Police also observed cuts on his hands which were bleeding. Smith also reported Minich kicked him in the face during the incident, according to the complaint.

The complaint notes both men were checked over by East Brady EMS.

Smith and Minich were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:00 p.m. on February 1.

They each face the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

Both defendants are currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail each.

Hearings are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on February 9, with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.