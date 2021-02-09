Kyle Andrew Nulph, 32, a resident of 148 Gilfillan Street, Franklin, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday morning, February 5, 2021, as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along US Route 322 in Canal Township.



He was born September 24, 1988, in Titusville, a beloved son of Keith A. and Marianne E. Kostek Nulph.

Kyle was a 2007 graduate of Franklin High School; and attended Slippery Rock University of PA.

Throughout high school and college, Kyle was a friendly face, known to many as a waiter at King’s Family Restaurant along Route 8 in Franklin. Following college, he was employed as a machinist at Chipsco Mold in Meadville.

He attended The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church in Franklin.

Kyle was an avid sports enthusiast, enjoying kayaking along Frenchcreek, golfing, hunting, hanging with his buddies, and being a member of the Franklin Area Men’s Softball League. He liked reading and enjoyed watching The Avenger’s and the Marvel Superhero Universe with his oldest daughter, Magdalyn.

Being newly married, Kyle’s (and his wife, Kayli’s) proudest moment was starting their new family. He absolutely cherished his daughters; and was teaching his oldest daughter, Magdalyn how to fish. The couple had just purchased a new home in Rocky Grove, where Kyle was learning to like home remodeling. He loved grilling out, and hosting his family and friends at backyard barbecues.

Kyle was so much to so many, and will be forever missed by all those who loved him, and whose lives he enriched.

In his spare time, Kyle also enjoyed camping and travelling with his family.

He was married September 8, 2018, to the former Kayli Lynn Waleko, who survives.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by his daughters, Magdalyn Elizabeth, and Natallie Louise both at home; his parents of Franklin; a sister, Rebecca M. Nulph of Erie; and by his best friend and brother, Matthew D. Nulph of Linesville.

Also surviving is his nephew, Kaden M. Nulph; and his paternal grandparents: Ford and Rita Nulph of Rocky Grove; in addition to many loving aunt, uncles, extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: John and Barbara Kostek; and by an uncle, Joe Kostek.

Family and friends may call Thursday 4-7 PM in The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church of Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday evening at 7 PM in the church with Pastor Brad Riddle, officiating.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Kyle’s name to The Franklin Area Men’s Softball League, C/O: Herb Bigley, 124 Tingley Lane, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

