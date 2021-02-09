Police Utilize Spike Strips to End Pursuit in Clarion Township

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say spike strips were utilized to end a pursuit that that began on Interstate 80 on Sunday.

Around 9:51 a.m. on Sunday, February 7, Punxsutawney-based State Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2020 International Harvester utility-style truck in the area of mile marker 71 on Interstate 80 westbound in Clarion Township for equipment violations.

Police say the truck failed to stop and continued westbound on Interstate 80. Then, in the area of mile marker 62, the truck used a cross-over to move to the eastbound lanes and began traveling east. It then exited the interstate, traveled into Clarion Borough, then traveled back toward the interstate, where spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle continued for a short distance further after hitting the spike strips, then the driver exited it and attempted to flee on foot.

Police initially listed the incident as Receiving Stolen Property.

Court documents indicate 37-year-old Edward Anthony Lallo Jr., of North East, was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:30 p.m. on February 7, on the following charges:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Person In Towed Vehicle, Summary

– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary

– Duties at Stop Sign, Summary (seven counts)

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

– Turning Movements and Required Signals, Summary (seven counts)

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary (40 counts)

– Failure to Stop at Red Signal, Summary (2 counts)

– Follow Too Closely, Summary

– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

– Drive on Sidewalk, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Clarion-based State Police and Clarion Borough Police also assisted at the scene.

