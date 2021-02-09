Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

FEATURED JOBS

Resident Care Aide

Country Springs Personal Care

Country Springs Personal Care is currently accepting applications for Resident Care Aides.

They presently have part-time and on-call positions available. In addition to a supportive family environment, they offer competitive pay and benefits.

***Paid in-house training***

Country Springs invites you to call 814-745-3276 or email mgatesman@clarview.care to apply. You can also visit them online at www.clarviewnursing.com/employment for an editable application.

EOE

Country Springs Personal Care is located at 14691 Route 68, Sligo, PA

Clarview Rest Home, Inc. d/b/a Country Springs subscribes to a non-discrimination policy.

Maintenance Technician at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries in Oil City/ Reno is looking to hiring a Maintenance Technician.

Maintenance Technician – Oil City/Reno

We believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:

Servicing, maintaining, rebuilding, and repairing a wide variety of production or processing machines and equipment used in a steel tube heavy industrial manufacturing facility. Additional responsibilities include buildings and facilities maintenance and repair. Work performed includes electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating and plumbing compressors, pumps, conveyors, motors and boilers

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

Pneumatics

Hydraulics

PLCs

Industrial electricity

Basic mechanical skills

Ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting

Repair of manufacturing equipment.

Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering, Maintenance or professional certification.

Hours:

Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

Apply online here.

Hostesses

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring hostesses.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Love working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekends

Apply at Sweet Basil Restaurant located at 21108 Paint Boulevard, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Department Clerk III

Venango County

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Department Clerk III positions for Human Services Administration and Children & Youth Family Services.

Starting salary: $9.60/hr.

During the selection process, a written exam may be required in determining suitability for this position. Also, candidates must successfully pass an interview. Background checks, drug screening and clearances must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered.

County applications are available at and must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 no later than 4:00 p.m. on 02/10/21.

Documents are available via the following methods: app and job description by email upon request; qualifications online at www.jobgateway.pa.gov and www.indeed.com; applications on our website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at ssutch@co.venango.pa.us. **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Welders/Fitters and CNC/Manual Machinists

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc. has immediate openings for multiple positions.

Welders and Fitters:

Require two years of welding or fitting experience, including familiarity of flux core welding.

Fitters supply their own tools but welders are supplied everything but their hood.

CNC & Manual Machinists:

Operating Large Boring Mill, Vertical & Horizontal Mill, Small Mill, and Lathe

Shop Maintenance, Machine Assembler, and Laborer positions are also available.

All are full-time permanent positions, available for all shifts. Job Shop with excellent pay and benefits.

Apply by emailing a resume to sales@extrememachine.net or in person at:

Extreme Machine and Fab., Inc.

2340 Quality Lane

West Middlesex, PA 16159

Job Openings at Clarion Hospital

Clarion Hospital

The Clarion Hospital currently has the following job openings:

EMT– Per-Diem

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the basic life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Valid PA EMT Certification

Other qualifications as per job description.

Paramedic – Full-Time

Provides emergency and non‑emergency treatment and transportation in the pre-hospital and inter-hospital environments at the advanced life support level. Works with a variety of people and organizations on a professional level to provide care to patients and the community.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age. High school diploma or equivalent or higher. Valid PA Paramedic Certification. Maintain current successful course completion at all times in the following programs: Basic Cardiac Life Support; Advanced Cardiac Life Support; Pediatric Advanced Life Support; International Trauma Life Support; Emergency Vehicle Operators Course. Valid PA driver’s license. Must not have been convicted within the last four (4) years of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and within the last two (2) years, has not been convicted of reckless driving, or had a driver’s license suspended under the point system. HAZMAT R&I training within one (1) year of the date of employment. Meet all additional requirements as identified by the PA Department of Health. Good customer service skills; able to exhibit cooperative communication with other employees, hospital consumers, and outside organizations who utilize CHEMS.

Medical Technologist – Full-Time

Performs test procedures on patient specimens in a timely, accurate manner without supervision.

Qualifications:

Requires a four-year bachelor’s degree with a major in Medical Technology or a four-year degree in a life science, in which case certification from an accredited training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology or American Medical Technologists) is required.

Will consider a Medical Lab Technician who has completed a certified training program (American Society for Clinical Pathology) if eligible to sit for MT registry.

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time and Part-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior Med/Surg experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

LPN – Med/Surg – Full-Time

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse or eligible to obtain. Certified in basic CPR. Good customer service skills; flexible. Prefer prior ICU experience.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time

Provide respiratory therapy and PFT to patients as ordered by physicians according to established standards and practices. Also instruction of subordinate staff members and assist in continuing education programs.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited program in respiratory therapy. CRT is required; RRT is preferred.

Polysomnographic Tech – Part -Time

The Polysomnographic Tech is responsible for sleep evaluation, testing and scoring of patients and providing guidance/training to the Sleep Lab Tech Trainee positions.

Qualifications:

Respiratory background and/or sleep lab experience preferred

Certified in basic CPR and BCLS

Effective verbal and written communication skills and appropriate social skills

Ability to teach others is helpful

Staff Nurse, RN – OB, Nursery – Full-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager and Charge Nurse. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of an accredited school of nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania State License as a registered nurse. Must be willing to train to all areas of Women’s Health & Birth Center. Certified in basic CPR, ACLS, PALS, and must pass and maintain neonatal resuscitation practicum. Experience in OB/Labor & Delivery/Postpartum/Nursery is desired; OR experience is a plus.

Nursing Aide- Med/Surg – Part Time and Per-Diem

Provides direct patient care encompassing admission process, physical hygiene, and treatment intervention within limits of authority.

Qualifications:

Minimum of 21 years of age. High school graduate or equivalent. Must have certification as a nursing aide or be working on certification. Successful completion of on-the-job training program.

Must be able to work weekends, holidays, and rotate shifts as needed to meet the needs of the unit.

Housekeeping Aide – Full Time

This particular position would assist with cleaning of COVID-19 patient rooms throughout the hospital, concentrating primarily within the Emergency Department and Med/Surg. Units.

Responsible for carrying out all cleaning, following hospital’s policy and procedure manual and all schedules posted, such as: Empties and cleans all waste receptacles, Damp dusts all patient areas, Cleans and maintains all bathrooms, Spot wall washes, General cleaning of all areas, Keep any records of daily work as needed, Make beds after cleaning of a discharge or transfer room.

Qualifications:

High school education or equivalent preferred. Some prior commercial housekeeping experience preferred.

Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – Part-Time

The Registered Nurse has the primary responsibility of assessing, planning, implementing, and evaluating the care of the patients for whom she/he assumes responsibility under the direction of the Nurse Manager. Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:Graduate of a State Board approved program of professional nursing. Experienced RN with a current Pennsylvania State License in good standing. At least 3 years Med/Surg RN experience. Certified in basic CPR and ACLS. Ability to take call and cross-train to SPU. Previous experience preferred.

Registration Clerk – Part-Time

Responsible to the Patient Access Department for the accurate and efficient registration of all patients. Responsible to the customer (patients, physicians, staff and others) for courteous, accurate and timely service.

Qualifications:

High School Graduate/GED

Customer Service experience.

PC skills, keyboarding/typing skills, basic math skills, good verbal communication skills.

Must be neat and well groomed.

Incumbents with course work or experience in medical terminology and/or previous hospital/physician office experience desired.

Echocardiographer – Full-Time

Performs ultrasonic diagnostic procedures of the heart according to protocol and as ordered/directed by a physician. These include: transthoracic echocardiogram, transesophageal echo cardiogram, and stress echo. Currently holds registry as a cardiac sonographer through ARDMS or is currently registry eligible as determined by ARDMS.

Qualifications:

Completion of course for Ultrasonic Technology. Registered or registry-eligible fi cardiac and/or vascular ultrasound. Previous experience in cardiac and/or vascular desirable. CPR required.

Clinical Informatics Specialist- Full-Time

The Clinical Informatics Specialist is responsible for specific tasks associated with the implementation of application systems within the nursing departments and ensures that the system meets the function requirements of those departments. Using an RN’s perspective and working collaboratively with the clinical departments and Information Systems, the Clinical Informatics Specialist is responsible for participating in the planning, development, training, implementation, evaluation, and maintenance of assigned Clinical Information Systems across the hospital.

Qualifications:

RN with current PA license. Experience implementing electronic nursing documentation in an inpatient environment is preferred. Progressive experience to include a minimum of five (5) years of clinical nursing experience in a hospital environment; Nursing experience and ability to provide a leadership role in implementing and supporting health care clinical systems. Must possess the ability to be self-directed with excellent organizational, analytical writing, and interpersonal skills, and ability to work through issues in a professional manner. Must possess general knowledge of PC’s and MS Windows, Thorough knowledge of nursing care practices, policies, procedures, and techniques. Must possess strong interpersonal, organization, and both written and verbal communications skills.

LPN – Swing Bed/Rehab – Full-Time

Under the direction of a Registered Nurse, the LPN will provide direct patient care, meeting both psychological and physical needs of the patients in accordance with physicians’ orders, AOA, OSHA, nursing and department policies. The LPN fulfills these duties to contribute to the continuity and quality of care that fosters the best interest and well-being of all patients and their families.

Demonstrates commitment to Clarion Hospital mission statement, vision statement and values.

Qualifications:

Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing. Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as licensed practical nurse. Certified in basic CPR.

Equal Opportunity Employer

Internal Staff Job Applications are available on the Forms drive in Word. Completed applications should be given directly to the Department Hiring Manager.

External Applicant Job Applications are available at the front desk, in Human Resources, and online at www.clarionhospital.org. All completed applications should be given to Human Resources.

J&J Feeds and Needs Brookville Job Opening

J&J Feeds and Needs, Brookville

J&J Feeds and Needs in Brookville currently has a full-time position opening for a laborer.

Hours would be 9-5 Monday through Friday, and 9-12 on Saturdays.

Job Description:

Job entails bagging/stacking feed, loading/unloading trucks, sweeping floors, and loading customers.

Applicant must be able to lift 50 pound and 100 pound bags.

Please contact J&J Feeds and Needs at 814-226-6066 or 814-849-0175 for more information or stop in at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 for an application.

Clarion County YMCA Is Hiring

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring in several departments. Apply by February 1, 2021.

Lifeguard – Morning Shift

The YMCA is seeking a lifeguard to work morning shifts from approximately 8:30 am to 1:00 pm. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Ages 16+. For more information, please contact Katie Neely, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at programdirector@clarionymca.net, or 814-764-3400. Apply by February 5.

Child Care After School Program Aide

Make a difference in the life of a child! The Clarion County YMCA Child Care Center is hiring part-time child care staff to work as child care aides from 2:30 – 6 pm daily, Monday through Friday. To apply, fill out an application. Applications are available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Must be at least 18 years old and must be able to obtain clearances and first aid/CPR certification.

Apply by February 5 to Michelle Miller, Child Care Director, childcare@clarionymca.net or mail application to YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Child Watch Program Staff

Make a difference in the life of a child and your community. The YMCA is hiring an individual with clearances to operate our Child Watch program in the daytime and/or evening: Must be at least 16. Apply to Michelle Miller, Child Care Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or childcare@clarionymca.net. Apply ASAP, by February 5, 2021.

Membership Representative Make a difference in the lives of others in your community while earning a paycheck. The YMCA is hiring a Membership Representative to work evenings/weekends 10-25 hours a week. Applicant must be friendly, customer service oriented, able to multi-task, utilize various computer software programs, and provide excellent service to members and guests. Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Interested applicants should apply in person or submit an application via email to Marli Harp, Membership Coordinator, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email membership@clarionymca.net. Apply by February 1, 2021. Sports Coordinator The YMCA is hiring a Sports Coordinator to organize, plan and execute youth and adult sports, including basketball, hockey, soccer, and other sports. This position is mainly evenings and weekends up to 28 hours per week as needed, seasonally. Apply in person at the YMCA or send resume to Katie Neely, Program Director, programdirector@clarionymca.net by February 1, 2021.

Building Monitor

Join an amazing community of people at the YMCA where you will supervise all activities in the building on evening/weekend shifts. The YMCA is hiring a responsible adult age 18+ to oversee night/weekend operations. This position is mainly evenings and weekends up to 28 hours per week. Apply in person at the YMCA or send resume to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director, jkelley@clarionymca.net by February 1, 2021.

Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.

Printable applications are available HERE.

Outside Sales Representative

Voto Manufacturers Sales Co.

The Voto Manufacturers Sales Co. in Clarion, PA is seeking a self-motivated, detail-oriented Outside Sales Representative to join their team.

Would you like to manage a territory where you build lasting relationships, and have experience with rigging, digging, wear products, steel & hose products? Would others describe you as someone who pays attention to details, is customer service oriented and loves selling? If you’re a team player who is seeking an excellent opportunity to join a solid, growth-oriented employee-owned company with a commitment to its customers and employees, consider joining their team.

Voto Sales is seeking a motivated, self-driven Outside Sales Representative to work out of their Clarion, PA location. They offer a competitive compensation package first year transferring to open ended commissions going forward, and a benefits package after a 90-day provisional period.

The ideal candidate will prospect and generate new commercial business as well as perform cold-calls in the field to generate new permanent sales through proactive contact via in person, telephone, email, fax, websites, computers, etc. This candidate should be able to support existing clients, generate new clients, help implement sales/marketing responses to customer leads, and have an ability to conduct product demonstrations. Must be proficient in Word, Internet, and AS400. A current valid Driver’s license required. Drug screening and reference check will be performed.

Responsibilities:

Identify leads, manage prospects and acquire new business

Service existing clients

Effectively demonstrate product line

Meet established goals for territory development and sales quotas

Deliver products

Qualifications:

Experience in the rigging, digging and industrial hose markets

Strong mechanical aptitude

Experience in developing and executing territory sales strategies

Strong presentation, negotiation, and closing skills

Self-motivated and able to work independently to meet or exceed goals

This is a full-time position requiring a minimum of 40 hours per week. Benefits offered include vacation, sick time, short-term and long-term disability, holidays, 401(k) with ER match, and ESOP retirement plan.

If interested please contact Human Resources at Steubenville@votosales.com. A remote interview process may be necessary.

Occupational Therapist

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is looking to hire a Per Diem Occupational Therapist (OT) to provide therapy services to our patients in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties.

Join in a rewarding and independent environment that is flexible with your lifestyle.

Requirements:

Licensed Occupational Therapist in Pennsylvania

Minimum of 1 year recent recent experience in healthcare

Ability to work independently and manage time effectively

Communicate and Supervise COTA as needed

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation.

Applications may be obtained at www.cfvna.org and submitted with a resume to: Human Resources, Clarion Forest VNA, Inc., 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or via email to hrinfo@cfvna.org. For more information, please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

Plumbing Foreman

Luton’s Plumbing-Heating-Air Conditioning, Inc

Luton’s Plumbing-Heating-Air Conditioning, Inc is in search of a Commercial and Industrial Construction Plumbing Foreman.

TYPES OF PROJECTS: Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare, Multi-family, and Institutional

Location City: Various Locations

Requirements

GENERAL SUMMARY OF ROLE:

Responsible for field supervision and completion of plumbing projects from start to finish.

Oversee the daily construction activities at the work site(s), including scheduling of workers, delivery of equipment and materials and progress of the project.

Familiar with a variety of field concepts, practices and procedures both aboveground and underground in the specified disciplines as well as other related construction disciplines.

Direct and supervise the planning, layout, installation, testing, cleaning, startup and/or renovation of all types of plumbing and related equipment in accordance with all applicable plans, specifications, codes, and industry standards.

Direct and supervise the field measurement and layout of plumbing systems, the assembly and installation of shop-fabricated plumbing assemblies, the proper installation of supports and hangers for plumbing, and equipment.

Plan and coordinate the efforts of the crew, and motivate them to accomplish the work safely, correctly, efficiently and at or above the company quality standard.

Supervise and coordinate other related crafts as requested by project management.

Provide adequate construction methods that will ensure that all systems are installed, repaired and/or renovated in a manner that meets all standard building codes, plumbing codes and safety requirements.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Master Plumbers License preferred.

High School Diploma, GED or High School Equivalence Certificate Preferred.

Applicable trade school training helpful.

Must be a highly qualified tradesman with at least 5 to 10 years’ experience as a plumber and/or foreman/supervisor.

Must have worked within the plumbing construction industry and have experience supervising 2-20 crewmembers.

Ability to understand information, ideas and directions and then be able to direct and/or execute the tasks or project discussed.

Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram, or schedule format.

Ability to write routine reports and correspondence clearly.

Willingness to ask questions to insure a comprehensive understanding of the information being presented.

Ability to articulate ideas and methods both with the company’s management team and with the skilled craft-persons in your crews.

Ability to speak effectively before groups of employees of the organization.

Experience conducting toolbox meetings to communicate safety concerns, work scope, plans, and schedules to your crews.

Comprehensive understanding of various types of plumbing, such as cast iron, copper, PVC, CPVC, and HDPE as related to project specifications and industry standards.

Proficient in the use of end prep machines as well as thread, braze, solder, press, glue and fuse equipment required to join the plumbing materials.

Must be able to read and understand plans and specifications.

Competent and knowledgeable in basic computer skills.

Use of basic reasoning, thinking “on your feet”, and ability to resolve issues quickly with little or no direction from a superior.

Ability to make good judgments and render good decisions.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Utilize all plumbing techniques and methods for joining different types of plumbing systems including threading, mechanical couplings, soldering, brazing, push joint, press fitting, gluing and fusion joining.

Comprehend documents such as safety policies, operating and maintenance instructions, installation instructions and company procedure manuals.

Communicate field measurements with fabrication shop in a clear and concise manner.

Interpret project drawings to understand the plumbing installation in three dimensions.

Coordinate plumbing installation with other trades to avoid collisions and rework.

Operate in a team spirited environment and coordinate with other trades.

Plan and communicate in a timely manner with the project, warehouse, purchasing, and shop managers to assure that an adequate supply of labor, tools, materials, and equipment are available.

Be able to perform all of the essential functions of the skilled craft workers under your supervision.

Provide on-the-job training as needed to those individuals under your supervision.

Observe installed plumbing systems or plumbing equipment to determine hazards and the possible need for adjustments, relocation or replacement.

Review crew’s timecards for correct hours.

Monitor and report quantities of work accomplished on a daily/weekly basis.

Develop 1-week schedules and maintain 2 or 3-week look-ahead plans. Coordinate schedules with project teams.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Salary based on experience: $65,000-$85,000

Sign-on bonus for qualified candidates

Bonuses for meeting project goals

Healthcare, 401k, Paid Vacations

Company Vehicle

Please send all resumes to info@lutonsplumbing.com.

Eden, Inc. in Knox is looking for a FULL-TIME clerical office support person.

Preferably with prior experience in a busy customer service and order entry environment (but not required).

A flexible work schedule can be accommodated.

The pay rate will be based upon experience.

Apply in person at 210 Miller Street in Knox; Monday – Friday 6:30AM to 3:00PM

Dental Hygienist

Salvation Army Dental Center

The Salvation Army Dental Center in Oil City PA is seeking a Full-time Dental Hygienist.

This professional dental hygienist position is full time Monday through Friday, and offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package, including coverage for health, dental, optical and disability insurance, retirement, generous holiday pay and a great work environment.

Applicants must have all required certifications as a Dental Hygienist. A Public Health Hygienist certification is preferred, but not required.

Please email resumes to Tonya.Fleming@use.salvationarmy.org or they can be faxed to (814) 670-0376 or mailed to:

The Salvation Army Dental Center

PO Box 1277

Oil City PA 16301

(814)670-0374

Bookkeeper/Office Assistant

S & W Auto Service Center

S & W Auto Service Center, in Lucinda, is accepting applications for a Bookkeeper/Office Assistant.

Experience with QuickBooks a plus, looking for a positive, motivated, detail-oriented individual.

Duties include invoicing, accounting, answering phones, interacting with customers, and scheduling.

Pay is dependent upon experience.

Health insurance, paid vacations, and retirement!

To inquire, please call S & W Auto Service Center at 814-226-7046 and ask for Amy.

Heavy Equipment and Automotive Mechanic

Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township is seeking a qualified heavy equipment and automotive mechanic for full time employment.

The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in heavy duty diesel truck and equipment repair, light auto repair, and fleet maintenance. Additional requirements include the possession of a current Class A, PA Drivers License (or the ability to acquire one within 6 months of employment), a current PA Inspection License (or the ability to acquire one within 6 months of employment), knowledge of modern automotive electronics, have a clean driving record, and test free of drug use.

Additional skills such as snow plowing experience, tire changing, welding, hydraulic knowledge, and electrical experience is a plus.

A competitive salary plus benefits which include health insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, pension plan, paid vacation, paid sick time, and holiday pay will be determined based on the applicant’s experience.

Interested candidates are encouraged to deliver a resume to Cranberry Township, c/o Chad Findlay, Township Manager, 3726 State Route 257, P.O. Box 378. Seneca, Pa 16346 no later than February 28,2021.

Cranberry Township is an equal opportunity employer.

Director of Adult/Juvenile Court Supervision Services

The County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Director of Adult/Juvenile Court Supervision Services ($53,025/yr. minimum) located in the Venango County Courthouse Annex Building.

Qualifications:

A Master’s Degree in criminal justice, administration of justice, social sciences or a related discipline.

A minimum of 5 years working as a probation officer or in a related field, three (3) years of which shall have been in a supervisory or administrative capacity.

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every five years. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

Must successfully pass pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Friday, January 29th, 2021 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Educator Positions

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start

Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc. has announced two openings.

EARLY HEAD START PARENT EDUCATOR (MIECHV)

(Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting)

Position Overview:

The Early Head Start Program provides comprehensive services and home visits to pregnant women, infants and toddlers. The Parent Educator delivers home visits that encourage parents to develop and strengthen their skills as primary educator of their child(ren) by providing support and information about child development, educational activities, social services and community resources. They are also responsible for working directly with a caseload of parents in order to implement a structured Family Partnership Agreement process designed to identify family needs and assist in meeting those needs.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Degree, Baccalaureate Degree in family studies and human development, social work, rehabilitative science, infant and maternal health, or related social services field.

Entry level: Commensurate with education and experience

Work Hours: Monday through Friday, 37.5 hours per week

Benefits Include: Individual Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options.

Location: Clarion, PA

PARENTS AS TEACHERS PARENT EDUCATOR (PAT)

Position Overview:

The Parents as Teachers (PAT) program provides home visits to pregnant women, infants, toddlers and preschoolers. The PAT Parent Educator delivers home visits that encourage parents to develop and strengthen their skills as the primary educator of their child(ren) by providing support and information about child development, educational activities, health, social services and community resources.

Job Qualifications:

Level A – Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Degree, Baccalaureate Degree in Family Studies and Human Development, Social Work, Rehabilitative Science, Infant and Maternal Health, or related social services field.

Entry level: $16.00 per hour

Full-time Position: 40 hours per week, Monday – Friday, approx. 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM

Benefits include: Family Health Care coverage, Vision, Retirement, Annual and Sick Leave, Aflac options

Location: Clarion, PA

Interested applicants can visit our agency website at www.jcheadstart.com, call 814-849-3660 ext.100, or email info@jcheadstart.com for more information and an Employment Application.

All applicants must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid PA Driver’s License, and have Act 34, 151, & 114 at time of hire.

Please submit a cover letter, resume AND Head Start Employment Application either online, by email, or by mail to Jefferson-Clarion Head Start, Inc., 18 Western Avenue, Suite C, Brookville PA 15825. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

EOE

Restaurant General Manager

The Sawmill Restaurant

The Sawmill Restaurant, located at 32873 Route 66, Leeper, is looking to hire a General Manager.

Restaurant General Manager Job Duties:

Attracts patrons by developing and implementing marketing, advertising; identifying and tracking changing demands.

Controls purchases and inventory by negotiating prices and contracts; developing preferred supplier lists; reviewing and evaluating usage reports; analyzing variances; taking corrective actions.

Maintains operations by preparing policies and standard operating procedures; implementing production, productivity, quality, and patron-service standards; determining and implementing system improvements.

Maintains patron satisfaction by monitoring, evaluating, and auditing food, beverage, and service offerings; initiating improvements; building relationships with patrons.

Accomplishes restaurant human resource objectives by recruiting, selecting, orienting, training, assigning, scheduling, coaching, counseling, and disciplining management staff; communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring, appraising, and reviewing job contributions; planning and reviewing compensation actions; enforcing policies and procedures.

Maintains safe, secure, and healthy facility environment by establishing, following, and enforcing sanitation standards and procedures; complying with health and legal regulations.

Accomplishes company goals by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.

Restaurant General Manager Skills and Qualifications:

Verbal Communication

Customer Focus

Management Proficiency

Managing Profitability

Quality Focus

Pay commensurate with experience and/or education.

To apply please email resume to sawmillrestaurantmanager@gmail.com

Road Maintenance Person

Monroe Township

Wanted: Monroe Township is looking for a Full-time Road Maintenance person.

Competitive wage and benefits.

CDL and ability to operate road equipment required.

Please send or present resume and qualifications to:

Monroe Township Office

17956 Route 68

Sligo, PA 16255

Monroe Township is an equal opportunity employer.

Automotive Painter/ Auto Body Technician

Gatesman Auto Body

Gatesman Auto Body is looking for a hard-working, meticulous employee who cares about turning out the highest quality repairs possible.

Experience is required.

Pay based on experience and skill level

Benefits available

Weekends off

Paid holidays

Gatesman Auto Body has been a family owned and operated body shop for over 60 years. They look forward to hearing from you.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com

or…

Stop in or call Gatesman Auto Body at 814-226-9468.

28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235, info@gatesmanautobody.com

Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Residential Treatment Supervisor I in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Equal Opportunity Employer. $2000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees.

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities.

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions.

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation.

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development.

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback.

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy.

Responds to step 1 grievances.

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met.

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities.

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.

Drug and Alcohol Counselor

Abraxas

Abraxas (The GEO Group, Inc.) is currently in search of a Drug & Alcohol Counselor in Marienville, PA.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $16.48 an hour – $26.51 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $1500 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews, red flag reviews, and administrative reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

A.D.C. or National Certification; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.

Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $13.26 an hour – $19.26 an hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $1500 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients.

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc).

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc).

Supervises self-administration of medication.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.

Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $14.84 per hour – $23.87 per hour

Equal Opportunity Employer. $1000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

Essential Functions:

Conducts scheduled head counts to provide effective people security.

Interacts meaningfully with clients; observes behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Assigns, supervises, and directs clients during programmatic activities.

Provides for physical safety, security, and care of clients while under staff member supervision.

Assists/participates with the development and implementation of clients’ individualized treatment plan.

Provides leadership and serves as a role model to clients in the performance of therapeutic activities

Assists with the mentoring and training of new staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Processes intakes and performs non-invasive searches of clients entering and/or returning to program/facility.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Evaluates client’s behavioral and emotional issues.

Facilitates groups as required and in accordance with the client’s individualized treatment plan.

Makes observations and documents client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress.

Provides direct supervision of clients and interacts therapeutically.

Interacts with educational team as appropriate.

Participates in data collection and monitoring and evaluation activities for the program/facility performance improvement program.

Develops and maintains a current list of resources, including self-help/support groups to ensure comprehensive services to the clients and their families.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Identifies and pursues in-service and continuing educational needs, suggests general training needs for the program and submits requests/suggestions for training to appropriate supervisory and administrative staff members.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Non-Essential Functions:

None

Job Requirements:

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as needed.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.

Telecommunicator I

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for both full-time (40 hrs/wk.) and part-time (20 hrs/wk.) Telecommunicator I positions ($10.95/hr.) to work within the Venango County 911 Center.

Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent required, plus additional training in computers and emergency medical services or police and fire training is preferred. Experience in field of communications, public safety or EMS preferred.

Additional requirements include:

Preferred certification as an Emergency Medical Technician.

Must be able to obtain certification in CPR, Class “C”.

Must possess or obtain certification in the APCO 40 Hour Dispatcher Training program, a Pennsylvania approved Priority Dispatch Emergency Medical Program and the CLEAN Terminal Operators program.

Must maintain all certifications including those that are state mandated.

Must have and maintain a clean criminal record.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

Must successfully complete pre-employment drug screening.

Full-time positions include participation in the County lifetime pension program and fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee.

Applications may be obtained from: Venango County Human Resources, 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Friday, January 22nd, 2021 by 4:00 PM.

For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Supervisor of Special Education

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 has a Supervisor of Special Education position currently available.



Position Details:

Full-time, 10-month, permanent position (203 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the school administrators in the mid-western PA region.

Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification and Acts 34, 114, and 151 clearances (a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well – hiring would be contingent on completing the necessary certification).

Application Deadline: January 29, 2021

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, tbaker@riu6.org , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

Patient Accounting Position

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a full-time career opportunity available in the Patient Accounting Department for a positive, professional and motivated individual.

The ideal candidate is team oriented and must have excellent computer and telephone skills.

Experience with accounts receivable management, medical and surgical billing and coding preferred including current coding certification.

Interested candidates may send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email arenninger@laureleye.com. www.laureleye.com

EOE

Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/





Class A CDL Truck Drivers, Laborers, Operators

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is accepting applications for the following positions:

Class A CDL Truck drivers, in good standing

Laborers

Operators

Applicant requirements:

Class A CDL preferred for all positions, or willingness to obtain within 6 months of employment

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health & Life Insurance plans

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 M-F from 8am to 5pm

Online – submit application via link below or visit our website at www.mealyinc.com to download application, you may also submit a resume with application at hr@mealyinc.com

https://mealyinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Employment-Application-0520.pdf

NO Phone calls will be accepted and application must be submitted with resume.

CDL A Flat and Van Drivers

Klapec Trucking Company

Klapec Trucking Company in Reno is now hiring CDL A Flat and Van Drivers.

During these times of uncertainty one thing is for certain KTC is driving strong!

Business is growing and so are we.

Come join us for the opportunity to earn up to 40% with balanced home time, complete benefit package, quality equipment, and driver friendly atmosphere. Make your career at KTC. Become a part of our team of busy van and flat CDL A drivers and take control of your future.

Apply online:

KlapecTrucking.com

888-8-KLAPEC

Klapec Trucking Co.

1643 Allegheny Blvd

Reno, PA 16343

Mobile Home Service Person

Commodore Homes of PA

Commodore Homes of PA Is seeking a Mobile Home Service Person.

This position requires a “jack-of-all-trades”. Siding, roofing, flooring, linoleum, carpet, plumbing, door and window installation and some electrical.

If you have related experience, we would like to talk to you!

We will pay for great work!

Overtime – no problem!

Fully stocked Service Van – Provided!

Meal allowance!

Paid to travel!

Paid Holidays and Vacation!

Email rbraun@commodorehomes.com for a confidential interview.

Or call 814-226-9210 and ask for Rick in Customer Service.

Commodore Homes is an EOE. Details of wages and benefits to be discussed with successful applicant.

Financial Assistant

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking to hire a Financial Assistant.

Financial Assistant Position:

Associates Degree in Accounting or related field required. Position is Part-Time to start (30-35 hours/week) with the opportunity after a 90-day probationary period to earn a Full-Time Position upon review.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: basic accounting (expenses and bill management), QuickBooks data entry, Microsoft Office applications use, Google Suite and Adobe software use, and Insurance/Benefit coordination. Experience with the aforementioned responsibilities preferred.

Submit Cover Letter and Resume at https://keystonesmiles.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=94

CDFC Coordinator

Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission

There is a Clarion Drug Free Coalition Coordinator position now open at Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission.

Full time position

Salary $41,378

This position is the Community Coordinator for the Drug Free Communities Grant (DFCC) in Clarion County.

Responsibilities include:

Assisting Project Director in coordination and facilitation of the DFCC

Providing staff support to the Project Director as well as the DFC Coalition and Project committees

Providing prevention services through community events and meetings

Coordinating meetings and activities with local school clubs

Organizing substance abuse prevention activities with youth and adults

Organizing local prescription drug take back events

Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm

Evening and weekend work is required based on scheduled events

Some travel is involved, which can be daily or possible overnight depending on scheduled trainings and events.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Education or Human Services along with one year of prevention work.

Applicant must have community engagement skills, ability to work independently, organized, event planning, and public speaking capabilities.

Benefits include:

Medical

Vision

Dental

401k

PTO

Health Savings Account

(waiting period may apply)

To apply, please send a resume with three references to jnorthey@aicdac.org.

