A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29. North wind around 6 mph.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly between 9pm and 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Saturday – A chance of snow after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of snow before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Washington’s Birthday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21.

Monday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

