Looking for Light at the End of $9 Million East Brady Tunnel



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners may be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. The end of the tunnel seems possible because of an active search for a DCNR grant.

Clarion County Commissioners Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley on Tuesday morning approved a resolution of support for a $3 million DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources) grant request for the East Brady Tunnel’s ongoing renovation as part of a rails-to-trails project.

Chris Ziegler, executive Director of Armstrong Trails, outlined the possible DCNR Grant and projected the total project’s completion at the Commissioner’s Zoom meeting.

“I think this is the final phase, and I’ve been recently working on a funding strategy on how to get the tunnel completed and a faster pace,” said Ziegler. “DCNR is has opened their grant applications for 2021, and they are due mid-April, and I would like to submit an application through Clarion County as we did in previous phases. I have most of the application is already completed. With your approval, I will send out all the letters of support needed from each of the agencies.”

Ziegler said the $350,000.00 would be used for an additional liner. The liner is the most important piece of the puzzle to stabilize the sides and the roof.

She also asked commissioners for permission to submit a letter of interest to the Appalachian Regional Commission for another $1.5 million grant.

“It’s only a letter of interest. There’s no commitment there. The final application is due in April as well, and after the letter of interest, if they want you to apply, they will notify you, and then I would come back to the board for approval to use on their complete application. They did award $350,000.00 through Crawford County, as I stated, and they also funded a plan for the Erie-to-Pittsburgh corridor.

“It is a high-value corridor for them to fund, and I have some confidence level in that with all of the grant proposals I have out, that will leave about $50,000.00 to complete the entire tunnel, and this would all be money for construction in 2022.

“If the grant-funding gods bless us, we could open the tunnel next year, mid-to-late next year, depending on when everything is approved. The last phase will be all of the incidental things if we can apply for Appalachian Regional Commission. They wanted a full application that would focus more on shotcrete underdrains in the center and the surface going through it.”

When it’s all said and done, the entire project will have cost $9 million.

“There is a lot of interest in the tunnel,” continued Ziegler. “We did an impromptu walk with only a five-day notice on an 18-degree day a couple of weeks ago. We had 50 people show up, and we walked from Sarah Furnace down to the tunnel. An eagle flew past, and everybody was happy. We had hot chocolate. There was a ton of interest, and this summer, we’re also planning to hold a concert down there for fundraising for lights in the tunnel.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.