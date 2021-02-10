Area Woman Accused in Capitol Attack Awaiting Stay, Appeal on Release

SANDY LAKE, Pa. (ETY) – An order for release on bond for a woman from the Sandy Lake area in Mercer County who is accused of taking part in the assault on the U.S. Capitol was immediately stayed pending appeal on Tuesday.

According to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, 40-year-old Rachel Powell, who has become better known as “pink hat lady” or “bullhorn lady” from photos and video taken during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, was set to go free on $10,000 bond with electronic monitoring while awaiting trial during a detention hearing on February 9, until the government asked for a stay of the order pending appeal.

The stay was granted until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10.

Powell gained notoriety after being seen in numerous videos of the events of January 6, where she was spotted wearing a distinctive pink hat and shouting orders through a bullhorn. She was also captured on film helping to use a piece of pipe to break a window, then climbing through the window into the Capitol Building.

She was first identified as “pink hat lady” in a New Yorker magazine article titled “A Pennsylvania Mother’s Path to Insurrection” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ronan Farrow published on February 2, after giving a lengthy interview detailing some of her actions that day.

Powell surrendered to the FBI in New Castle on February 4.

She is being charged with obstruction, depredation of government property, being in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon and violent entry or disorderly conduct.

During the detention hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Smolar asked the judge not to grant Powell bond, arguing she should remain incarcerated as a danger and a flight risk.

Powell’s attorney, Michael Engle, argued that Powell did not attempt to run, stating that he contacted the U.S. attorney’s office on Feb. 3 to see if she had been charged, and when he heard back the next day that there was a warrant for her arrest, he contacted her, and made arrangements for her to surrender later that evening.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa Pupo Lenihan agreed with Engle on the flight issue, noting that Powell did turn herself in. However, Judge Lenihan also ruled that, based on her actions at the Capitol, Powell does present a danger.

Judge Lenihan went on to state that conditions, including electronic monitoring and supervision by pretrial services, could be arranged to protect the public while she is free on bond. Powell also has to give up any guns and cannot leave Western Pennsylvania.

