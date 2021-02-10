Brenna Campbell to Continue Volleyball Career at McDaniel College

CLARION, Pa. – After a spectacular high school volleyball career, Clarion Area setter Brenna Campbell has announced her commitment to McDaniel College.

(Photo: Brenna and her Family Celebrate her Commitment)

Campbell plans to major in International Business and minor in Sports Management while continuing her volleyball career.

Campbell was a vital part of Clarion’s state title-winning campaign in 2020, commanding one of the state’s most potent offensive attacks. She also achieved the feat of being named to the Pennsylvania Class A All-State Team during each of her four years in high school, a rare accomplishment reserved for only the state’s most dominant players.

McDaniel College is located in Westminster, Maryland. The school competes at the NCAA Division III level in the Centennial Conference. Under new head coach Jennifer Feldmann, the Green Terror went 16-13 during their most recent season in 2019.

Brenna’s mother and Clarion Area high school volleyball coach Shari Campbell had this to say about her daughter’s commitment:

“Our family would like to thank all the teachers & staff at Clarion Area for their support of Brenna throughout her education and volleyball careers.”

“I am excited to see what Brenna’s collegiate career holds for her. She is such a hard-working player on and off the court that she will undoubtedly meet with success. Coach Jennifer Feldmann’s background and career are impressive. It is a great opportunity for Brenna to be a part of the program that Coach Feldmann is building. The team culture is something that, as a coach, I appreciate. It is an exciting time for Brenna and our family. Brenna has left an impact on Clarion Volleyball that will influence many young female athletes, including her sisters, for years to come. As her coach, I appreciate the body of work that Brenna produced over the four years and the role model she is to these young players. As a mom, I couldn’t be more proud of the person she has become through the process. I can’t wait to be a fan in the stands watching Brenna play as she takes her game to the next level.”

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.