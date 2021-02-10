 

Clarion Co. Republican Committee Votes to Censure Toomey for “Actions Against Trump and Party”

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 @ 11:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

ToomeyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Republican Committee met Tuesday night and voted unanimously to censure Senator Pat Toomey for “his actions against the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump.”

According to a news release from committee chairman Rick Rathfon, Toomey’s vote to not dismiss the impeachment charge against President Trump “has already inflicted damage on the Republican Party of Pennsylvania.”

Rathfon said that if Senator Toomey chooses to vote to convict, “he will inflict tremendous damage to the Republican committees in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania and will further enrage Republican voters to leave the party because of his actions.”

According to Rathfon, the committee based their decision on Toomey’s actions out of a desire to “let the Republican voters in Clarion County know that we have their back and absolutely do not approve or condone of Senator Toomey’s lack of support to all Republicans in Clarion County and Pennsylvania.”


