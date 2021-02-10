Clarion County Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported four new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m. on February 10.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,573, and the death toll remains at 78.

Neighboring Forest County reported four new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,357. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County, leaving the death toll at 19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 10, there were 3,378 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 880,291.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

02/10/21 – 3,378

02/09/21 – 4,088

02/08/21 – 2,504

02/07/21 – 4,717

02/06/21 – 3,930

02/05/21 – 4,688

02/04/21 – 3,370

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4721 12 4733 114 Butler 13215 53 13268 349 (3 new) Clarion 2569 4 2573 78 Clearfield 5855 30 5885 110 Crawford 6096 11 6107 131 Elk 2220 13 2233 34 (1 new) Forest 1353 4 1357 19 Indiana 4900 11 4911 152 (2 new) Jefferson 2654 11 2665 82 McKean 2898 17 2915 60 (2 new) Mercer 7707 15 7722 233 Venango 3199 5 3204 77 Warren 2075 11 2086 95

There are 2,890 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 574 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,800 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, February 9, there were 125 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,745 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 13:

2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 1,426,600 first doses will have been allocated in total.



143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week. 1,012,950 second doses will have been allocated in total.



Through Feb. 9: