Clarion Hospital Reports Nine New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported nine new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, February 8, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update February 10, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 2/09/2021: 11,623

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,832

Positives: 1,858

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 2/09/2021: 38,430

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 16,011

Positives: 2,617

Hospital Inpatients as of 2/10/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 4 patients. 0 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 19 patients. 1 suspected. 18 confirmed. 3 ICU.

Visitation

Hospital visitation continues to be limited due to ongoing community spread, and the many issues relative to infection prevention practices. The visitor policy is looked at regularly. It will be liberalized when appropriate.

Vaccine

– BHS continues to deploy its very successful vaccine clinics in Butler and Clarion. Appointments continue to be limited by doses received from PA DOH.

– When vaccine is available, BHS is vaccinating 1,800 people each day: 1,200 at BMH and 600 at CH.

– Due to demand being far greater than supply, BHS is scheduling only a subgroup within PA DOH-designated “Group 1A”: Butler County and Clarion County residents, ages 65+.

– Eligibility will be expanded as vaccine availability allows.

– BHS continues to work closely with Butler County and Clarion County to assist scheduling and vaccinating the elderly and those individuals who are at particularly high risk and who may not have access to the internet.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

– PA DOH distribution and future deliveries remain unpredictable.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

