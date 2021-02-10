Featured Local Job: Maintenance Technician at Webco

Webco Industries in Oil City/ Reno is looking to hiring a Maintenance Technician.

Maintenance Technician – Oil City/Reno

We believe that successful companies are more about people than products and that a company’s human assets are its most important resource. That is why many employees have invested their careers in Webco. Perhaps the biggest benefit for those who join our team are the frequent opportunities to learn new skills and improve on current expertise through focused education and training. Upward mobility and promotion from within have always been an important tenant of Webco’s success. By continuously investing in its employees over many years, Webco has built a culture of excellence that delivers value to everyone who the company touches.

GENERAL STATEMENT OF DUTIES:



Servicing, maintaining, rebuilding, and repairing a wide variety of production or processing machines and equipment used in a steel tube heavy industrial manufacturing facility. Additional responsibilities include buildings and facilities maintenance and repair. Work performed includes electrical, programmable logic control, mechanical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and welding operations associated with installation and repair of all types of equipment, machinery, overhead cranes, heating and plumbing compressors, pumps, conveyors, motors and boilers

Qualifications:

Position requirements include working knowledge of:

Pneumatics

Hydraulics

PLCs

Industrial electricity

Basic mechanical skills

Ability to conduct electrical and mechanical troubleshooting

Repair of manufacturing equipment.

Must have two years of maintenance experience in an industrial setting or one year of applicable experience with an Associate’s Degree in Engineering, Maintenance or professional certification.

Hours:

Shifts consist of twelve hours, various days of the week and either day shift (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) or night shift (6 p.m. to 6 a.m.). Business needs dictate the number of shifts per week an employee is required to work.

Webco’s benefit package includes: health; dental; vision; cancer; short-term disability; long-term disability; employee, spouse, and child life insurance; employee assistance program; 401(k) plan; educational reimbursement; paid holidays and vacation; training and development opportunities; profit sharing; prescription safety glasses; and free uniforms.

