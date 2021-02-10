Four Local Bars Cited for COVID-19 Violations

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – According to a release from the State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (BLCE), four area businesses have been cited for offenses related to state-ordered COVID-19 mandates.

The businesses cited include The Blue Collar Tavern in Salem Township, Infusion Nite Club and Grill in Clarion Borough, The Shippen Inn in Elk Township and The Seldom Inn in Tionesta, Forest County.

According to information released by the BLCE, each of the businesses were cited for failure “to abide by the order of the Governor and/or Secretary of Health while operating during the COVID-19 disaster emergency” in various ways.

The Blue Collar Tavern was cited for not requiring all customers and employees to wear face masks as well as allowing patrons to be seated at the bar, and selling/serving alcohol to a patron for on-premises consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal on December 4, 2020. The business was also cited for not requiring masks and allowing patrons to be served/seated at the bar and served food/alcohol intended for consumption inside the premises on December 17, 2020.

Infusion Nite Club & Grill was cited for failing to require employees to wear face masks on October 18, 2020, and for not requiring all customers and employees to wear masks at all times, as well as for selling/serving alcohol to a patron for on-premises consumption in a transaction that did not include a meal and sold alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption after 11:00 p.m. on November 28, 2020.

The business was then cited again for not requiring masks as well as permitting patrons to consume alcohol/food while not seated at tables or booths and allowing a patron to be served or seated at the bar on December 18, 2020.

Infusion Nite Club & Grill was then cited for not requiring masks and allowing patrons to be served/seated at the bar and served or sold food/alcohol for consumption inside the premises again on December 31, 2020. They were cited again for not requiring masks and allowing a patron to be seated at the bar January 15, 2021, and again on January 19, 2021.

The Shippen In was cited for failing to require customers and employees to wear masks on October 18, 2020, then cited for the same issue again, and also cited for allowing patrons to be served/seated at the bar, permitting patrons to consume alcohol/food while not seated at tables or booths, and selling food/alcohol intended for consumption inside the premises on December 31, 2020.

The Seldom Inn was cited for not requiring all customers and employees to wear masks and for selling food/alcohol for consumption inside the premises on December 12 and December 13, 2020.

The release states that the charges agains the businesses will be brought before an Administrative Law Judge with the authority to impose penalties ranging from $50.00 to $1,000.00 for minor offenses, and up to $5,000.00 for more serious offenses.

The Administrative Law Judge also has the ability to impose a liquor license suspension or even revocation of the license based on the severity of the charges. The judge can also manage training for the license in an effort to educate license holders on the requirements of being a licensee.

