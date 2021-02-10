Helen M. Seely Wood, 68, of Fairview, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 8, 2021 at her residence.

She was born in Oil City, PA on February 11, 1952, a daughter of the late Norman M. and Gertrude D. Proper Seely.

She was raised in Tippery, PA and then lived in Fertigs, PA for over 20 years before moving to Fairview. She graduated from Cranberry High School. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Psychology at Clarion University. She spent her life as a homemaker and loved horse training independently.

Helen was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church. She was a former member of the State Police Crawford Erie County Association. She enjoyed volunteering as a cook at the Pine Grove Fire Hall. She also enjoyed crafts, sewing, making jewelry, and horseback riding. She deeply loved her guinea pigs and loved to show them.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, J. Leo Seely.

She is survived by two daughters, Melissa Wood and Angela Wood of Fairview; two grandchildren, Makayla Wood and James Leo Wood of Fairview; a sister, Jean Lathrop of McKean; a lifetime best friend, Margie Bresowski of Oil City; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at a later date in East Troy Cemetery in Titusville.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt and Son Funeral Home, Inc. 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.

