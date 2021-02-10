 

Immaculate Conception Parish School Sponsoring Virtual Walk Across America

Wednesday, February 10, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Immaculate-Conception-School-Winter-2019CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Immaculate Conception Parish School is excited to announce their new annual 5k event.

Fun fact: Did you know that from Clarion, Pennsylvania, to Eureka, California, it is 2,786 miles? If you were to start walking, it would take 872 hours. That might seem like a huge task for one person, but collectively it is a fun reachable goal.

Put on your favorite tennis shoes and help Immaculate Conception Parish School virtually walk across America! Run in your favorite location, share pictures, and help them reach their goal!

Sign up here until March 15.

Once you have completed your run, return to the website and submit your time.

Complete the race at the gym, on your favorite machine, outside, or even on your favorite hiking trail!

All proceeds go to Immaculate Conception Parish School PTO.


