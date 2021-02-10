Intoxicated Woman Charged With Resisting Arrest

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say an area woman is facing charges after reportedly struggling with police who responded to complaints of her yelling outside a local business, then again outside her home while intoxicated.

Around 4:30 p.m. on February 8, Franklin-based State Police were contacted regarding a woman, identified as 27-year-old Allison Whitman, of Seneca, who was allegedly intoxicated and yelling outside of the Walmart store in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Following the contact at Walmart, Franklin-based State Police were then contacted again about Whitman yelling outside of her residence in Seneca.

Police say Whitman was then placed under arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

According to police, after being placed under arrest, Whitman kicked a trooper and struggled with police. She was then transported to the Franklin-based State Police barracks where appropriate charges were filed through District Court 28-3-01.

Court documents indicate Whitman was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 1:00 p.m. on February 9, on the following charges:

– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2

– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Comm. Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

She was released on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

