Log Cabin Restaurant Fire Ruled Accidental

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Officials say the fire that occurred on Sunday night at the Log Cabin Restaurant has been determined to be accidental in nature.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Jeff Cross, an investigation found that the fire that occurred at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Seneca on February 7 originated in the ceiling of the structure, within a void space, as a result of an electrical circuit overheating.

The fire was subsequently determined to be accidental in nature.

According to Trooper Cross, the fire caused heavy interior fire damage to the business, with the total damages estimated at approximately $300,000.00.

There were no injuries.

Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Cornplanter Volunteer Fire Department, Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department, Rockland Volunteer Fire Department, Oil City Fire Department, Reno Volunteer Fire Department, Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, and Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department took part in fighting the blaze.

