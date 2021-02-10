Mary R. Kopnitsky, 86, of DuBois, PA, died Monday, February 8, 2021, at Christ The King Manor.

Born on March 24, 1934 in Sarah Furnace, PA, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Elizabeth (Rizzo) Schimizzi.

On November 25, 1953 she married Michael J. Kopnitsky. He preceded her in death on February 17, 2013.

She worked in retail management for decades. She and Michael owned and managed their own store in New Bethlehem, PA, for many years; Emkay’s Discount Store. Mary later managed a large women’s clothing store at the Clarion Mall for several years.

Mary was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, music and the Pittsburgh Steelers. More than anything, she loved spending time with family and friends.

She is survived by two sons,Michael J. Kopnitsky II and his wife Ann of Fairmount City, PA, and Mark J. Kopnitsky and his wife Mary Ellen of Lenhartsville, PA; four sisters, Josephine Greenfield of Raleigh, NC, Nancy Bogard & her husband Kenneth of Port Clinton, OH, Sandra Schimizzi of DuBois, PA, and Georgia Schimizzi of DuBois, PA; as well as three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Frank and Joseph Schimizzi.

There will be no public visitation.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Social distancing requirements will be followed and masks are required.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Byzantine Cemetery Sykesville, PA.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 118 S State St., DuBois, PA.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

