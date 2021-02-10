Merle Rhoades

Merle Ethel Cutchall Rhoades Mullen, 91 of Bradleytown passed away on February 7, 2021 at The Collins Hospice House in Franklin after a brief illness.

She was born on August 26, 1929 in Oil City, Pa. She was the daughter of Charles & Hazel (Rodgers) Cutchall. On August 2, 1947 she married Lawrence Rhoades, he preceded her in death on February 12, 1996. On July 22, 2005 she married Donald Mullen, he preceded her in death on January 7, 2020.

She was a faithful member of the Bradleytown Community Church. She was a member of the Eastern Star Stoneboro Chapter and was a member of the Grange, holding many degrees. She was also a life member of the Lucky #13 CB Club. She also served on the board to prepare the latest Cooperstown History sponsored by the Cooperstown Library.

She attended two one room schools, Boals and Center and attended the old Sandy Lake High School. In 1947 she graduated from Cochranton High School. She was a member of the class reunion committee. She thoroughly enjoyed her school years. She was besides many things a homemaker having also worked various jobs including being a CNA working with the elderly. She and her husband Larry owned and operated Rhoades’ Hardware in New Lebanon.

Her hobbies included hunting, fishing, motor cycling, genealogy and sewing.

Her fondest memories will be time spent with family. Survivors include her daughter Virginia Dombrowski of Erie. A granddaughter Angel Daye (whom she raised as her own) and her husband Samuel of Polk. A granddaughter Destiny Smith and her husband Kevin of Erie. Two Granddaughters by choice Bobbi Jo Mona and husband Bob and Stacy Waid and husband Ernie all of Meadville. Four stepchildren Brian Mullen and his wife Roberta of Emlenton, Barry Mullen and his wife Sonya of Franklin, Cami Hrisak and her husband Bob of Clarion and Sherry Drake and her husband Dave of New Mexico. Also surviving is her sister Lavina Fann Walker of Grove City. As well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by four sisters Lela Shadle, Vida Gates, Ila Mae Nichols, Twila Troup and one brother Cassius Jerry Cutchall.

Memorial contributions in memory of Merle can be made to the Bradleytown Community Church, The VNA of Venango County Hospice (The Collins House), or The Cooperstown Library.

Friends and family will be received at the Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., 123 S. Franklin St. Cochranton on Friday from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. Funeral services will be 11:00am on Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Martin officiating.

Interment will be in Peters Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

