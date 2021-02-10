Myrtle E. Steele, 94, of Rimersburg, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021, at her sister’s home.

She was born on March 30, 1926 in Hawthorn to Albert Sterling and Lucille A. (Dean) Hilliard.

Myrtle was a member of the Concord Presbyterian Church in Parker. In her younger years, she dreamed of being a fashion designer and etched many ideas for the styles back in the day. She had a passion for drawing and painting and loved talking about Queen Elizabeth and the Royals. She enjoyed taking pictures and sharing with her family. Myrtle was sharp as a pin, with an amazing memory and a wonderful ability to tell stories.

Myrtle loved to spend time with her family and was very blessed to spend the past several months at the home of her sister, Shirley Maxine Grant, thanks to their wonderful caregivers, Janie Leigh, Fawn Becca, Mia and Sarah.

Her memory will be cherished by her sister, Maxine Grant of Sligo, her nine nieces and nephews; a daughter-in-law, Linda Steele and her good friend, Christine Krieble.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, L. Dean Steele, who she married on June 7, 1952 and who passed away on June 14, 1995; sons, Randy “Chad” Dean Steele and Dana Steele; brothers, Donald Hilliard and Richard Hilliard; and sisters, Annice Mortimer and Dolores Burns Weyand.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb.11, 2021 until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 758 Main St., Rimersburg with Rev. Brian Hauser officiating

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pa.

Memorial contributions may be made in Myrtle’s honor to Concord Presbyterian Church, 433 Dunlap Hill Road, Parker, PA 16049.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Myrtle’s family, or view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.