Northwest Commission Part of Broadband Expansion $600K Grant

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is receiving over $100,000.00 in grant funding to help expand high-speed internet access across our region.

The Appalachian Counties of Pennsylvania will see a coordinated effort to expand high-speed internet access thanks to a $600,000.00 Keystone Communities grant made possible by strong legislative support in the Pennsylvania State House and Senate. The Northwest Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission will receive $108,125.00 to expand high-speed internet access in the region.

Jill Foys, Executive Director of the Northwest Commission, thanked the region’s state legislators for their support while recognizing Representatives Donna Oberlander (R-63) and R. Lee James (R-64) who were champions for the funding.

“COVID-19 has shined a light on the need for internet access. The pandemic has impacted every aspect of our lives from access to education and healthcare to continuity of work and staying connected to friends and loved ones. Connectivity isn’t an indulgence, it’s a necessity,” Foys stated.

The Keystone Communities grant was awarded to the seven Local Development Districts (LDDs) that serve the commonwealth’s 52 Appalachian counties. The investment will match an additional $600,000 Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) broadband grant supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) awarded to the LDDs to undertake broadband expansion throughout the region. Targeted areas for development with these funds include Clarion, Erie, Mercer, and Venango Counties.

The Northwest Commission has been working with their member counties to identify unserved and underserved areas and any vertical assets that exist to successfully develop fixed wireless projects.

“Our County Commissioners and Erie’s County Executive are all actively involved in broadband development. They are collaborating to maximize efforts and efficiencies knowing that the internet doesn’t recognize boundaries of municipalities, counties, or even states,” Foys said.

“Right now there are a variety of funding sources for the implementation of broadband. The challenge is understanding and meeting the eligibility and fiscal requirements. We know that we will never achieve 100% coverage in our region; however, we will continue to work with our public and private partners and local, county, and state elected officials to bring connectivity to as many residents of our eight counties as possible.”

To keep up to date on all Northwest Commission projects, please visit northwestpa.org.

