Pennsylvania State Police Announces On-Duty Death

HARRISBURG, Pa. – With a heavy heart, Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick announced that a Pennsylvania State Trooper died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

(Photo Courtesy of Fraternal Order of Police #62 Facebook)

Trooper Monty Mitchell was assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop C, DuBois. He suffered a medical emergency in the station parking lot during his shift at approximately 9:00 p.m. on February 8, 2021. Station personnel attempted life-saving measures and called 911 but attempts to revive Trooper Mitchell were unsuccessful. He was pronounced deceased at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital at 10:00 PM.

“Our department today feels the heartache of the sudden loss of a colleague and friend,” said Colonel Evanchick. “We ask Pennsylvanians to keep Trooper Mitchell and his loved ones in their thoughts during this difficult time.”

Trooper Mitchell enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in November 2007. In addition to Troop C, DuBois, he had also been assigned to Troop G, Huntingdon, and Troop C, Ridgway during his career with the department.

A graduate of the 126th cadet class, Trooper Mitchell was 45 years old.

