Robert “Bobby” Patterson, Jr.

Robert H. “Bobby” Patterson, Jr., 65, of Van, died at UPMC Northwest in Seneca on Monday, February 8, 2021, following an illness.

He was born in Tonawanda, New York on May 25, 1955 to Betty A. (Perry) Patterson and the late Robert H. Patterson.

In his earlier years, he attended Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. His father was the custodian there, and Bobby enjoyed assisting him in cleaning the church building. More recently, he was attending services at Faith Baptist Church on Horsecreek Road in Seneca.

Bobby enjoyed tending to his chickens and his many cats. He also loved building and carpentry. He operated a hot dog stand in Van for a short time. He could be seen riding his bicycle throughout Cranberry Township, where he would collect and recycle bottles and cans.

He is survived by his mother, Betty A. Patterson of Van; his brother, Mark L. Patterson and his wife Shin of Van; a niece, Dorothy Patterson of Austin, Texas; a nephew, Brian Patterson of Seattle, Washington; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert H. Patterson; and his brother, Danny E. Patterson.

A private visitation and funeral service will be held for the immediate family. Pastor Larry Williams of Faith Baptist Church will officiate. Private interment will follow in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Cranberry.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca, Cranberry Township.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.