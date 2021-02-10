Say What?!: Police Round Up Herd of Cows on Indiana Highway

LAPORTE CO., In. – Police were summoned to a stretch of Indiana highway when a herd of cows escaped from their owner’s property and went for a walk in the roadway.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office said the herd of young calves escaped from their LaPorte County home and ran into the northbound lanes of U.S. 35, which they followed to U.S. 6 and continued east in the roadway.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.