SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille Features Valentine Dinner for Two with Drink Specials; Announces New ‘Allegheny Amber’
FOXBURG, Pa. – Along with a romantic dinner for two, the Allegheny Grille has some excellent drink choices on special this weekend!
Make sure to try their Valentine’s weekend drink specials!
Hugs + Kisses:
- Godiva Chocolate Liqueur
- Amaretto
- Heavy Cream
- Chocolate Sauce
Cherry cheesecake:
- Butterscotch Schnapps
- Vanilla Vodka
- Pineapple Splash
- Grenadine
- Heavy Cream
Lady in red:
- Malibu Liqueur
- Peach Schnapps
- Vodka
- Cranberry Juice
- Sweetened Lime Juice
Have a romantic dinner for two on the Allegheny River at the Allegheny Grille!
A special Valentine’s Day Dinner will be served on February 12th and 13th.
Seating times will be:
Friday: 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m.
First Course
Cheese and Meat Platter – Assorted aged cheeses and cured meats
Second Course
Spring Mix Salad – Mescalin greens, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, blue cheese crumbles, & raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Third Course
Entree – Two beef filet medallions, twin lobster tails with drawn butter, duchess potatoes, and roasted asparagus
Fourth Course (Dessert)
New York cheesecake drizzled with warm fudge and topped with whipped cream OR
Chocolate addiction, a flourless chocolate cake laced with raspberry and chocolate sauce and served ala mode.
Dinner will be $109 per couple *excludes tax + gratuity
Add a flight of wine to pair with your meal – $15 per person
**Reservations and Payment in advance are required**
Call 724-659-5701.
Allegheny Grille has some very exciting news!
They have some new things in the works thanks to the help of their friends at North Country Brewing Cannery & Taproom! The “Allegheny Amber” will be back very soon, new similar flavor BUT better than ever!
Aside from the Valentine’s Day special, Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in and has added some new items to the menu.
Takeout and curbside service are still available.
While Thursday night remains “Wing Night,” you can have wings to go every night of the week.
The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings: three for $5.00, six for $9.00, and 12 for $16.00.
Choose from 16 different flavors including mild, hot, pun, ranch, kicker, fire sauce, Cajun licker, garlic parmesan, homemade barbeque, hot butter garlic, garlic peppercorn, dry ranch, dry Cajun, season salt, Allegheny dry, and white pepper garlic.
Stop by for breakfast starting at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sundays.
Check out all of their menus here.
New Hours:
Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Thursday & Friday: 11:30 am – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Call 724-659-5701 for reservations! Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you all!
Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for daily lunch and dinner specials.
Stop by and fill a growler with your favorite beer or get a six-pack to go!
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
