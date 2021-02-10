SPONSORED: Faller’s Furniture to Host Four-Day President’s Day Sale
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Faller’s Furniture in Clarion is holding a four-day President’s Day sale beginning Thursday, February 11.
The sale runs on the following days:
– Thursday, February 11, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Friday, February 12, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
– Monday, February 15, 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Stop at Faller’s Furniture for full details.
Faller’s Furniture is located at 624 Main Street, Clarion, Pa.
For anyone with concerns about shopping during the regular business hours or those whose health is compromised, appointments are available any day at 8:00 a.m. or 6:00 p.m. Please call 814-223-4600 to schedule your appointment.
In an attempt to follow the new CDC protocols and to keep both customers and Faller’s staff safe, here are some guidelines:
1) Upon entry to the store, please use the hand sanitizer provided;
2) Please wear a face mask during your entire visit; and
3) Please practice social distancing.
For more information, visit Faller’s Facebook page here.
