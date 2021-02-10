SPONSORED: ‘Touch of Grace by Tiffiny’ to Hold Pop Up Sale
Wednesday, February 10, 2021 @ 12:02 AM
CLARION, Pa. – Touch Of Grace by Tiffiny will be set up with dozens of wood roses and arrangements at Hollenbaugh’s Hometown Meats on February 11, 12, and 13.
Treat your Valentine to a beautiful arrangement created by Touch of Grace by Tiffany.
If you would like to preorder a flower arrangement for your Valentine, please contact Tiffiny Edmonds at Touch Of Grace by Tiffiny at 814-229-7573 or e-mail touchofgracebytiffiny@gmail.com before Thursday, February 11th.
More information can be found on Facebook here: Touch Of Grace by Tiffiny.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.