Primary Health Network’s Charitable Foundation Scholarship Applications Available Now

CLARION CO., Pa. – Every year PHN Charitable Foundation awards a total of $30,000.00 in scholarships to students pursuing a career in healthcare.

Since 2005, over $200,000.00 has been awarded. Recipients have gone on to pursue careers as doctors, pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and more.

PHN Charitable Foundation is currently accepting scholarship applications through March 31, 2021.

Students are only permitted one application submittal per year and can be either college-bound or currently enrolled at a public college, private college, or vocational school.

This year, one application submittal will automatically qualify you for both the PHN Health Professionals and the PHN Charitable Foundation Scholarships. You may also be eligible for the PHN/PHNCF Employee Family and American Dream Scholarships, so make sure you read their specific eligibility requirements on the application page.

The scholarships are limited to the counties serviced by the Primary Health Network, which include Clarion, Forest, Armstrong, Venango, Butler, Crawford, Warren, Mercer, Jefferson, Indiana, and Clearfield Counties. A full list of the counties is available on the scholarship application page.

Interested individuals can apply at http://phnfoundation.net/healthcare-scholarships.aspx.

Applicants can call 724-981-2875 with any questions regarding the application.

Scholarship recipients will be chosen by PHNCF’s Scholarship Committee and will be notified no later than May 2021. A check, made payable to the student and educational institution, will then be mailed to the educational institution.

PHN Charitable Foundation is the sole fundraising arm for Primary Health Network, Pennsylvania’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center. They work to build access to healthcare through innovative programs, targeted campaigns, and community partnerships.

