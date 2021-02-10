William (Bill) E. Jackson, Jr., 96, of New Bethlehem has joined our loving Creator on Saturday February 6, 2021, at home with his daughter Terri and their family by his side.

He was born April 16, 1924, in Broad Ripple, Indiana, to the late William Edward Jackson SR and Daisy Agnes (Dean).

Bill was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather who took much enjoyment in his large family. He was a proud World War II Veteran and served in the reserves until 1951.

He attended Butler University in Indianapolis, IN where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Primary Education and met the love of his life, Mary in the library.

Bill went on to have a long career in education, which offered him opportunity to teach across the country, including Tetlin, AK, Muskegon, MI, Gas City, IN, and Kokomo, IN where he retired from in 1986. Bill was a spiritual man that was always ready for a hug or sturdy handshake and enjoyed attending church at Oakland Church of God.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife of almost 67 years Mary Jo (Latham); sister, Helen Turner; and son, Andrew (Andy) Jackson. Bill is survived by sons William E. Jackson III of MI; William R. (Randy) Jackson of Sanford NC; daughters, Joy (Brad) Zak of Tallahassee, FL, Robin (Steve) Griffin of Spring TX, Nancy (Jerry) Thomas of Lexington, KY, Jill (Mike) Robison of Indianapolis IN, and Terri (Greg) Robinson of New Bethlehem, PA. In addition to being survived by his children and their spouses he also is survived by 31 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren.

Services to be held at Oakland Church of God in Distant, PA on Wednesday February 10, visitation at 3 p.m. with service to follow and virtually on the Alcorn Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend. Immediately following the funeral service, the Walter W. Craig Post # 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion will honor their fallen comrade. The family ask that social distancing and mask are required if attending the service. Interment will be in the Brooklyn Cemetery in Brooklyn, Indiana.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.