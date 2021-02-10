Woman Who Called 9-1-1 to Threaten Police Officer Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox woman who reportedly called 9-1-1 and made threats against a Knox Borough Police officer was held for court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 46-year-old Wendy Lee Barnett were held for court on February 9:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

A formal arraignment is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on April 7 in front of Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Knox in early December 2020.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 2:29 p.m. on December 2, 2020, Wendy Barnett called Clarion County 9-1-1 and reported that a known Knox Borough Police Officer was just at her residence regarding a previous incident.

A Knox Borough Police Officer had made contact with Barnett to advise her that she was no longer permitted on the Dollar General store property, the complaint notes.

Barnett then made the call to 9-1-1, during which she stated: “I can tell ya right now, if they come here again, they are going to have trouble,” and, “If they come back here again, they won’t be getting back into the car,” according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Barnett through Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on December 9.

