A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. North wind around 7 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 28. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday – A chance of snow, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Snow likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Washington’s Birthday – A chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday – Snow likely. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

