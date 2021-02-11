AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Increase With Oil Prices on the Rise

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is five cents higher this week at $2.774 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.774

Average price during the week of February 1, 2021: $2.722

Average price during the week of February 10, 2020: $2.719

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$2.848 Altoona

$2.784 Beaver

$2.852 Bradford

$2.838 Brookville

$2.779 Butler

$2.755 Clarion

$2.762 DuBois

$2.834 Erie

$2.652 Greensburg

$2.859 Indiana

$2.665 Jeannette

$2.839 Kittanning

$2.470 Latrobe

$2.843 Meadville

$2.816 Mercer

$2.542 New Castle

$2.844 New Kensington

$2.859 Oil City

$2.790 Pittsburgh

$2.799 Sharon

$2.832 Uniontown

$2.859 Warren

$2.685 Washington

Trend Analysis:

At $2.46, the national gas price average is more expensive on the week (+4 cents), the month (+16 cents), and the year (+2 cents). This past Saturday, February 6, was the first time in 340 days the national average was more expensive than a year ago. Today, nearly two-thirds of all state gas price averages are more expensive year-over-year. Pump prices continue to climb, in part due to expensive crude oil and the market’s growing optimism that demand will increase amid the vaccination roll-out.

Up to $56/barrel, crude oil increased last week following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) decision to keep their production cuts unchanged—a decision influenced by the ongoing impact of the pandemic on gasoline demand. Crude has not been priced this high since January 2020. Typically, it can take a few weeks before pump prices see the impact of more expensive crude, and with crude accounting for more than 50% of the retail price, increases are very likely to continue.

On the week, 46 state gas price averages are more expensive with 13 states seeing a nickel or more increase. Motorists in Florida (+11 cents), Michigan (+11 cents), and West Virginia (+10 cents) saw the largest weekly increases.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

