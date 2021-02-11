 

AAA: Pennsylvania Gas Prices Increase With Oil Prices on the Rise

Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Feb 10 16-45-55HARRISBURG, Pa. – The average price of gasoline across Western Pennsylvania is five cents higher this week at $2.774 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $2.774
Average price during the week of February 1, 2021: $2.722
Average price during the week of February 10, 2020: $2.719

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:      

$2.848      Altoona
$2.784      Beaver
$2.852      Bradford
$2.838      Brookville
$2.779      Butler
$2.755      Clarion
$2.762      DuBois
$2.834      Erie
$2.652      Greensburg
$2.859      Indiana
$2.665      Jeannette
$2.839      Kittanning
$2.470      Latrobe
$2.843      Meadville
$2.816      Mercer
$2.542      New Castle
$2.844      New Kensington
$2.859      Oil City
$2.790      Pittsburgh
$2.799      Sharon
$2.832      Uniontown
$2.859      Warren
$2.685      Washington

Trend Analysis:

At $2.46, the national gas price average is more expensive on the week (+4 cents), the month (+16 cents), and the year (+2 cents). This past Saturday, February 6, was the first time in 340 days the national average was more expensive than a year ago. Today, nearly two-thirds of all state gas price averages are more expensive year-over-year. Pump prices continue to climb, in part due to expensive crude oil and the market’s growing optimism that demand will increase amid the vaccination roll-out.

Up to $56/barrel, crude oil increased last week following the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) decision to keep their production cuts unchanged—a decision influenced by the ongoing impact of the pandemic on gasoline demand. Crude has not been priced this high since January 2020. Typically, it can take a few weeks before pump prices see the impact of more expensive crude, and with crude accounting for more than 50% of the retail price, increases are very likely to continue.

On the week, 46 state gas price averages are more expensive with 13 states seeing a nickel or more increase. Motorists in Florida (+11 cents), Michigan (+11 cents), and West Virginia (+10 cents) saw the largest weekly increases.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.


