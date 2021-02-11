Christina Jean Sheatz Deemer, 97, formerly of Polk, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Oakwood Heights in Oil City.

Born on June 9th, 1923 in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Denzil W. and Vada V. (Cowder) Collins.

Christina was the owner of Peek-A-Boo Poodle Parlor. She groomed the dogs of many customers and raised and sold poodles.

She was a member of the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church.

Christina was a very hardworking and independent person, an awesome scratch baker of many goodies, mother, homemaker, and loved her work. She enjoyed gardening, putting together puzzles, and sharing her extensive knowledge of flowers. She sincerely loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She adored her dogs.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; Duane E. Sheatz of Marienville, PA, Janine Sheatz of Polk, Deborah Lepley of Meadville, and George A Deemer III of Cooperstown; step children, Jerry Sheatz of Carlton, PA, Marilyn Okert and husband Gene of Cochranton, PA, and Timothy E. Deemer and wife Jennifer of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren; Fred, Crystal, Rickelle, Michelle, Duane Jr., Nathan, Jenna, Danny Joe, Nicole, Dyann, Heather, Charlee, Jerry Jr., Cinda, Brandi, and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Scarlet, Morgan, Mathew, Zachery, Becky, Andrew, Sophia, Nicholas, Danny Joe Jr., Shaylee, Raquel, Kya, Dewey, Maleah, Mollie, Brittany, Abby, Stephen, Magdaline, Griffen, Avery, Genevieve, Franklin, Camille, and many others; as well as great great-grandchildren; Mason, Torin, and Sydney.

In addition to her parents, Christina is preceded in death by her husband George Deemer; her step-son John Clair Sheatz, two great grand-daughters, Sandra and Samantha Fisher, sister, Sylvia Newell, brothers William and Clifford Collins and sons-in-law, Rick Fisher and Bud Lepley.

As per the family’s wishes, no visitation will be observed.

A Memorial Celebration of Christina’s life will be announced at a later date.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut St., Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

We would like to thank the office and direct care staff of Oakwood Heights and Kerri Last CRNP for their loving care of our mother.

To send cards, online condolences or for general information, friends and family are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

