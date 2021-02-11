Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Heart-Shaped Cinnamon Coffee Cakes

Make a special breakfast for your Valentine!

Ingredients

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast

1/4 cup warm water (110° to 115°)



1 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)1/2 cup butter, melted2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten1/4 cup sugar1 teaspoon salt3-1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour

FILLING:

1/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

ICING:

2 tablespoons butter, softened

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

5 to 6 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

-In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. In a large bowl, combine milk, 1/2 cup butter, eggs, sugar, salt and 2 cups of flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl; turn once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Punch dough down; let rest for 10 minutes. Divide in half. On a floured surface, roll each portion into a 15×10-in. rectangle. Brush with butter. Combine remaining filling ingredients; sprinkle over each rectangle to within 1/2 in. of edges.

-Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seams to seal. Place, seam side up, on 2 greased baking sheets. Fold each roll in half lengthwise with seams together, creating a stacked loaf.

-Starting from the folded end, with scissors, make a lengthwise cut down the middle to within 1 in. of open ends.

Open and lay flat arranging into a heart shape. Pinch ends at tip of heart to seal. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.

-Bake at 350° until golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

-For icing, in a small bowl, beat butter, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add enough milk to achieve desired consistency. Drizzle over hearts.

