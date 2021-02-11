 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Heart-Shaped Cinnamon Coffee Cakes

Thursday, February 11, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Make a special breakfast for your Valentine!

Ingredients

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast
1/4 cup warm water (110° to 115°)

1 cup warm 2% milk (110° to 115°)
1/2 cup butter, melted
2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
1/4 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
3-1/2 to 4 cups all-purpose flour

FILLING:
1/4 cup butter, melted
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

ICING:
2 tablespoons butter, softened
2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
5 to 6 tablespoons 2% milk

Directions

-In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water. In a large bowl, combine milk, 1/2 cup butter, eggs, sugar, salt and 2 cups of flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough. Turn onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl; turn once to grease top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Punch dough down; let rest for 10 minutes. Divide in half. On a floured surface, roll each portion into a 15×10-in. rectangle. Brush with butter. Combine remaining filling ingredients; sprinkle over each rectangle to within 1/2 in. of edges.

-Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seams to seal. Place, seam side up, on 2 greased baking sheets. Fold each roll in half lengthwise with seams together, creating a stacked loaf.

-Starting from the folded end, with scissors, make a lengthwise cut down the middle to within 1 in. of open ends.
Open and lay flat arranging into a heart shape. Pinch ends at tip of heart to seal. Cover and let rise until doubled, about 30 minutes.

-Bake at 350° until golden brown, 15-20 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

-For icing, in a small bowl, beat butter, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Add enough milk to achieve desired consistency. Drizzle over hearts.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.