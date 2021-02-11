Clarion County Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases, One Additional Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported four new COVID-19 cases as of 12:00 a.m. on February 11.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 2,577, and the death toll remains at 78.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 1,358. No additional deaths were reported in Forest County, leaving the death toll at 19.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 11, there were 3,978 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 884,269.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

02/11/21 – 3,978

02/10/21 – 3,378

02/09/21 – 4,088

02/08/21 – 2,504

02/07/21 – 4,717

02/06/21 – 3,930

02/05/21 – 4,688

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 4733 22 4755 115 (1 new) Butler 13268 60 13328 350 (1 new) Clarion 2573 4 2577 78 Clearfield 5885 44 5929 110 Crawford 6107 24 6131 132 (1 new) Elk 2233 3 2236 34 Forest 1357 1 1358 19 Indiana 4911 14 4925 153 (1 new) Jefferson 2665 12 2677 82 McKean 2915 8 2923 60 Mercer 7722 21 7743 234 (1 new) Venango 3204 13 3217 78 (1 new) Warren 2086 3 2089 95

There are 2,789 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 569 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,700 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of January 29 – February 4 stood at 8.6%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, there were 115 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,860 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Feb. 13:

2,439,550 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers.

175,175 first doses will have been allocated this week. 1,426,600 first doses will have been allocated in total.



143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week. 1,012,950 second doses will have been allocated in total.



Through Feb. 10: