Commissioners Approve Knox Greystar $2 Million Grant

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners approved a resolution of support for a $2 million RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) grant for redeveloping the Greystar Knox Manufacturing Plant Building project.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Commissioners at Tuesday’s Zoom meeting approved Resolution #2 of 2021 authorizing the submission of an application for funding to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania for the RACP grant in the amount of $2,000,000.00 to fund activities associated with the Fort Knox, LLC to redevelop the Greystar Knox Manufacturing Plant Building project located at 300 Ohio Street, Knox, Clarion County.

Andy Mest of Greystar was on the call and gave an update and thank you for the commissioners.

“We’ve been able to contact The National Association of Counties (NACo), and we’re working on a resolution for tax relief as it relates to the State Grant,” said Mest. “We hope to hear back from them in mid-March.

“We appreciate your support and thanks for everything everyone’s done for us and provided as a launching pad for what we believe is going to be a tremendous opportunity in Knox and for the bigger, broader kind of areas, especially in Clarion County. The impacts are being seen throughout the community already and the excitement, so we’re just super, super excited and looking forward to getting operational.”

Tharan was pleased with the Greystar project.

“They’re the ones remodeling the old glass plant in Knox, and we’re glad to have them on board as partners in Clarion County and get their job up and running there.

“We appreciate everything that they’ve done for the Knox area and Clarion County.”

RELATED:

Clarion County Asked to Be Pass-Through for $2M Grant for New Knox Business Likely Opening This Summer

Luxury Bathroom Manufacturer to Bring Over 130 Jobs to Knox

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.