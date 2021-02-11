Featured Local Job: Heavy Equipment Mechanic

Francis J. Palo, Inc., a Clarion based construction company is accepting resumes for a Heavy Equipment Mechanic.

This position will be responsible for the maintenance of various types of construction equipment.

Candidate should be career oriented and seeking long term commitment.

Competitive compensation and benefit package.

Equal Opportunity Employer.

E-mail resume and cover letter to palo@paloinc.com. or mail to P.O. Box 429, Clarion, PA 16214.

