Gremlins Make Statement in Big Win Over Clarion

KARNS CITY, Pa. – A 26-point effort from Chase Beighley highlighted a fantastic team effort as Karns City topped Clarion, 80-24. The Gremlins dominated the contest from start to finish, scoring both inside and outside while putting up a strong defensive display.

(Archived Photo from 2019-2020 by: Holly Mead)

Karns City took a 42-12 lead into the second half and continued to build their lead throughout the rest of the contest, flexing their might in a big victory.

Beighley led all scorers with 26 points. Nathan Waltman chipped in with 14 points for the Gremlins. Twelve Gremlins were able to find the scoresheet on the night, as the second half permitted the rotation of both teams’ starters. Beau Verdill and Gabe Simko each led Clarion with six points.

Karns City started hot, finding ways to score inside to take an early 6-4 lead. The Gremlins’ work inside helped space out the floor, clearing the way for four consecutive made threes. Meanwhile, the Gremlins’ defense and rebounding kept Clarion at bay, stunting the high-flying Bobcats’ offense. Karns City’s scoring deluge helped grow the Gremlins’ lead, with Karns City holding a 20-8 advantage after the first quarter.

The Gremlins kept things rolling in the second quarter, scoring the period’s first six points to force a Clarion timeout. The timeout did little to slow down Karns City’s offense, who proceeded to go on a 16-4 run to conclude the half. Beighley was immense for the Gremlins during their tear, scoring 14 of Karns City’s 16 points. Karns City’s fantastic offensive output provided the Gremlins with a 42-12 halftime margin.

Karns City continued to grow their lead in the third quarter with the mercy rule clock running, outscoring Clarion 10-4. The Gremlins’ defense continued their domination, using their size to boss the lane while contesting the majority of Clarion’s deep attempts. Karns City’s strong play kept them atop 55-16 after three quarters.

Both teams rotated their starters during the final period, and many young players received valuable experience down the stretch. Clarion’s Ezra Brooks hit a tough contested shot to get on the scoresheet, while Karns City’s Colsen Ritzert connected on a deep shot late in the period. After a quick fourth quarter, the Gremlins walked away with an 80-24 win.

The Gremlins improve to 12-1. Clarion falls to 8-4 overall. Karns City will next travel to face Brookville on Monday, while Clarion will travel to face Keystone on Saturday.

